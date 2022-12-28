Enterprise girls, West Lauderdale boys win big

Emma Hill led the Enterprise girls basketball team to a 57-31 victory over West Lauderdale on Tuesday, but the Enterprise boys were unable to best West Lauderdale in a 66-38 loss at home.
Enterprise girls 57, West Lauderdale girls 31
West Lauderdale’s Regan Andrews hit a shot at the end of the first quarter to tie the game 13-13, but Enterprise took over from there. The Bulldogs took a 26-19 lead at halftime before building on it in the second half to secure a 57-31 victory at home.
“That’s a really good game at full strength, but an even better game since we were missing a starter,” Enterprise coach Justin Sollie said on missing starting forward Makayla Sullivan.
Andrews, who got in foul trouble early, put up 12 points for the Knights. However, that was no match for Hill’s 26 point night.
Sollie has been coaching his team to play positionless basketball. Hill, a post player, demonstrated this by repeatedly taking the ball up the court to score quick layups.
“I told her that may be the best game anyone’s had all year, which is saying something with Kylee (Raye Dewitt) going for 21 against them last time. I think she can do that every night. I think she’s that special of a player,” Sollie said.
West Lauderdale coach Matt Lum said Hill, Dewitt and Courtney Milsap are all good players. The Knights limited Dewitt to five points and Milsap to seven, but they could not stop Hill for much of the night.
“The first half, we played pretty well. We executed our gameplan. Once we had to get outside of that it kind of threw us off a little bit.” Lum said. “They came out and made plays and went on a run.”
West Lauderdale boys 66, Enterprise boys 38
West Lauderdale took over Enterprise’s court in the opening minutes of Tuesday’s game, and the Knights’ depth allowed them to cruise to a 66-38 victory. West Lauderdale jumped out to an 18-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, and the Bulldogs trailed by at least ten points from there.
West Lauderdale coach Duran Clark said the Knights’ strong play on the defensive end of the court allowed them to pull away early. The Knights looked to limit Landen Ivey and Isaiah Baum, who finished with six points.
“We defended well early and got out in transition and got some easy baskets,” Clark said.
West Lauderdale’s Xavier Butler and K.P. Peoples each came away with early baskets. Butler finished with 15 points, Peoples earned 16 and Que Bartee had 11.
The Bulldogs did not come away with the victory, but Enterprise coach Will Tabor said his team played well. However, Enterprise’s lack of depth began to show in the second half when the starters began to get tired.
“The first half tonight we played probably the best half of basketball we’ve played all year, to only be down 10 at halftime to a team like that,” Tabor said. “I feel like it should have been a lot closer.”
However, the Bulldogs still need to get better at scoring and rebounding the ball if they want to consistently compete with talented teams like West Lauderdale.
“Scoring was not there. The first quarter, I felt like everything we wanted we got, we just couldn’t finish. We were missing layups and missing floaters,” Tabor said. “The rebounding, overall it was a little better tonight.”
The Bulldogs are a young team with just two seniors that see playing time. Tabor said he will lean on Bo Gavin, who finished with five points, to produce as the season goes on following his recent improvement.
“Coming into the year, we were really high on Bo,” Tabor said. “When he gets going he can really play.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.