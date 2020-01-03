CLARKDALE — Brooke Kyle nailed three straight jumpshots to start the Enterprise girls basketball team off with six quick points and a 20-point lead in the third quarter.
Then Faith Guy took her turn, grabbing an offensive rebound and spinning around to hit a 3-pointer before scoring back-to-back buckets off consecutive steals and cap off a 17-0 run to open the period.
Kyle, Guy and the rest of Tim Reid’s starters had finished their job and stayed on the bench for the remainder of the game as Enterprise rode to 48-19 victory for its fourth win over rival Clarkdale this season.
“We did what we were supposed to,” Reid said of the third quarter. “We moved our feet and got after them. We turned them over and went and finished.”
Kyle and Guy each finished with a game-high 16 points for Enterprise (10-4), with Kyle scoring 10 in the third frame. Guy also earned eight steals.
Kam Patrick ended with a double-double for Clarkdale (6-7) with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Gabbie Singley chipped in four points.
Enterprise came out with an aggressive, full-court press and forced early turnovers and travel calls on Clarkdale. After five first-quarter points from Patrick to give Clarkdale a 7-2 advantage, Enterprise put together a 13-0 run at the end of the first and into second to lead by 10.
Guy stole a pass and hit her first 3-pointer of the night to put her squad up 27-13 at halftime.
“Clarkdale is always a big game for us. Of course it’s our rival and we want to win, but we prepare for them the same,” Guy said. “It doesn’t matter if we play them one time or a million times. They’re a very competitive team, and we just go out and play the way we’ve been taught.”
Enterprise opens its Region 5-2A slate at Bay Springs Tuesday, while Clarkdale travels to Raleigh Tuesday for its first Region 5-3A matchup.
