The Lady Bulldogs overcame a late push by Southeast Lauderdale to take a 55-47 win on the road Tuesday.
Enterprise led 39-30 at the end of the third before the Lady Tigers managed to cut the lead to 49-45 with less than four minutes to go in regulation. The Lady Bulldogs limited Southeast Lauderdale to just two points after that and pulled away in the final minutes.
“These kids played their butts off tonight,” Enterprise girls basketball coach Tim Reid said. “(Southeast Lauderdale) beat us a couple of weeks ago, and we struggled in the fourth quarter in that one, and we finally came out in the third quarter strong and finished in the fourth quarter, and that’s what we’ve been trying to do. It definitely gives us confidence to play well against a more athletic team that can get up and down the floor.”
Kaleigh McMahan led Enterprise with 17 points, and Brooke Kyle added 12 points. For Southeast Lauderdale, J’Nyah Moore had a game-high 23 points, and Ki’Miyah Williams scored 11 points.
SOUTHEAST LAUDERDALE 71, ENTERPRISE BOYS 56
Demondre Graham had 19 points for Southeast Lauderdale as the Tigers topped Enterprise 71-56 Thursday evening at home.
Derrious Ramsey scored 17 points for the Tigers, and JT Landrum chipped in with 11 points.
For Enteprise, Eli Mabry finished with 18 points, while Isaiah Baum scored 11 points and Will Harris tallied 10 points.
