ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise girls basketball team overcame a slow start to defeat West Lauderdale 45-29 and remain unbeaten in Tuesday night prep basketball action.
The Lady Bulldogs trailed 13-10 after one quarter before limiting the Lady Knights to just four points in the second frame to go into the half up 24-17. In the third quarter, Enterprise began to pull away as it outscored West Lauderdale 14-8 before limiting the Lady Knights to just four points in the final period.
“We played poorly early, but we did come back and make some adjustments, and we definitely finished strongly by playing better defense, rebounding and finishing a few plays to let us build a lead,” Enterprise girls basketball coach Tim Reid said.
Kylee Dewitt led the Lady Bulldogs with eight points, six off a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter that helped Enterprise build a cushion, while Courtney Milsap added seven points and Kala Clearman and Triniti Burns both tallied six points.
Enterprise beat West Lauderdale 55-27 Friday, Dec. 10, in Collinsville, and Reid admitted it was difficult for his team to get up for a rematch less than a week later after having already won the first time.
“It’s extremely difficult because when you beat someone by however much we beat them by last time, then you have to constantly keep them focused and tell them that they’re going to play better the next time we play them — and they did,” Reid said. “They came out and did exactly what I expected them to do. They made some shots and some adjustments from the last game, and they played well early. Luckily, we were able to withstand it.”
Regan Andrews had a game-high 12 points for West Lauderdale, and Lady Knights coach Matt Lum agreed with Reid’s assessment that his team played better than it did last week against Enterprise.
“Our energy and effort was a lot better, and our younger kids stepped up and played some really good minutes, and that’s good for our growth,” Lum said.
The win improved Enterprise to 14-0 on the season, and while some coaches might treat an undefeated record as a distraction, Reid said he fully embraces what his players have accomplished up to this point.
“I tell them how proud I am of them every time because that hasn’t been done here — not since I’ve been here, boys or girls,” Reid said. “Fourteen and 0, I don’t care who you’re playing, it’s something to be proud of, so we’re going to embrace it. We know people are going to be coming for us to try to knock us off of that, so we have to come to practice every day and prepare and get everyone’s best shot.”
WEST LAUDERDALE 71, ENTERPRISE BOYS 66, OT
Derryon Gray had a game-high 34 points for Enterprise as the Bulldogs survived in overtime against the Knights.
West Lauderdale tied the game 58-58 with 10 seconds remaining on a 3-pointer, and Enterprise was unable to make a last-second shot. In overtime, the Knights pulled ahead with approximately a minute to go, forcing Enterprise to foul.
West Lauderdale’s Parker Henry finished the game with 28 points, 24 rebounds and five blocks. Henry is now two points shy of 1,000 career points.
West Lauderdale travels to Florence Friday, while Enterprise travels to Sebastopol Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.