Kelly Jimmerson has always spearheaded the Enterprise football team with the same three concepts: effort, focus and attitude.
And with an undefeated record on the line in their Week 7 game last Friday night, Jimmerson saw both sides of how his Bulldogs execute those.
“Last week against Mize, you could tell we didn’t play with any of those three in the first half,” he said. “The second half we came out, our effort was better, our attitude was better, our focus was better, and we go and win the ball game.”
After being down 8-7 at the midway point, Enterprise ended the contest with a 28-22 victory to move to 7-0 overall and 2-0 in Region 5-2A. After turning around a 1-11 record a year ago, the Bulldogs are now one win away from their most in a season in four years, and their best start since 2006.
Despite his team’s undefeated run, Jimmerson said he doesn’t want to dwell on it just yet.
“We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished, but we can’t sit and focus on that right now,” he said. “We can look at that come December, but right now we’ve got to focus on Taylorsville this week, Bay Springs next week and Puckett the next.”
Enterprise will travel to the 7-1, 2-0 Tartars’ field Friday to take on one of the best teams in the state. Last year, the Bulldogs dropped a 41-6 result to them at home.
But Enterprise has something it didn’t in 2018: a powerful rushing attack. Against Mize, junior running back Ridge Kidd ran for 200 yards on just five carries and scored a touchdown. Kristian Milsap has also had four games rushing over 100 yards, including a 19-carry, 130-yard performance against Stringer in which he scored three touchdowns. The Bulldogs have averaged 307 of their more than 338 total yards per game on the ground.
Jimmerson said the running game is how Enterprise wins games, but he wants to be able to throw it more. Quarterback Derryon Gray is 10-for-29 this season with 222 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
“We’re not going to rely on throwing the ball to win the ball game. We’ve got to be able to run the football. If we have to throw it 30 times, we’re probably not going to win, because that’s not what we do well,” he said. “We are trying to get where we can throw better. Our kids are working hard, they’re getting better at catching the ball, but we’ve got to be very confident to go out there and throw the ball several times a night.”
The members of the Bulldogs are working hard this season, Jimmerson said, but he’s still waiting for a complete game from them. He said that they get complacent during games, which leads to their opponents scoring and being able to keep things close. Enterprise has won two games by two possessions and three games by one possession, including the last two.
“Some kids may get entitled, get complacent and get comfortable. They think because we beat a team last week, that we’re going to beat the team next week, and it doesn’t work that way,” he said. “Each week is a different opponent, a different team, and different scheme, whether it’s offense or defense, and you can’t worry about what you did last week because it’s not going to help you the next week.”
He said at the start of each game, both teams are on the same level.
“The score starts out 0-0,” he said. “You don’t pick up where you left off.”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday.
