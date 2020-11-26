ENTERPRISE — Enterprise football coach Kelly Jimmerson didn’t want his players focusing on last week for too long when they showed up for practice Monday morning.
Last week was certainly good for the Bulldogs: A 21-14 win against Scott Central Nov. 20 punched Enterprise’s ticket to the MHSAA Class 2A South State title game, setting up a rematch with Taylorsville, the only team to hand the Bulldogs (9-1) a loss this season. It meant still playing on Thanksgiving week, the goal of any high school football team, and it meant they were one win away from a state title game berth.
Obviously, Jimmerson is proud of his players, but after acknowledging a strong showing against the Rebels, his attention immediately turned to the Tartars, who will provide the team with their toughest challenge to date.
“Right now, we can’t worry about what we’ve done in the past,” Jimmerson said. “We still have hopefully two games left, and we have a really big one this week, so we have to focus on that one. We can’t worry about (what we’ve already accomplished) right now. We have to move on, and we can talk about how proud we are of them in December.”
Still, beating Scott Central is a confidence booster since the Rebels eliminated Enterprise in last year’s Class 2A third round, to the tune of 48-0.
“We came close last year, and it definitely feels good to beat them this year,” senior offensive/defensive lineman JT Thomas said.
The focus now shifts to avenging a loss from this season, as Taylorsville edged Enterprise 33-28 on Oct. 16.
“We had a good plan, but they got us at the end,” Thomas said.
Since it’s a revenge game, that might give a mental advantage to the Bulldogs, but senior running back/safety Ridge Kidd said there’s plenty of motivation anyway, as Taylorsville is a traditional 2A power.
“I think it gives us an edge because we know they’re top-of-the-line,” Kidd said.
The Bulldogs will rely on a strong ground game and stingy defense, both of which have served them well this postseason. In three playoff games, Enterprise has amassed 951 yards on the ground while limiting teams to just 15.3 points per contest. Two strengths of the ground game are a strong offensive line and a running back corps that has no problem sharing the carries with one another.
“Last year the offensive line turned the corner, and then this year they’re starting to do a really, really good job for us,” Jimmerson said. “We try to be physical and impose our will on people if we can, and they’ve kind of bought into that, and they’re the heartbeat of the team.”
Kidd said he appreciates the job his offensive line does, not just because they make his numbers look good, but also because their success is just as much mental as it is physical.
“They’re just doing what they do,” Kidd said. “They set up all of our plays, and each one of them has a block they all have to get to make the play work — and they do a great job getting those blocks.”
Thomas said he and his teammates in the trenches realize a lot comes down to them, and they’re always eager to meet that challenge.
“We take a lot of pride that we’re the backbone, that we get things done, and we have really good skill guys to follow behind,” Thomas said.
Getting tough yards on handoffs isn’t the only thing Jimmerson expects from his backs, however.
“In our system, we use three backs, and any of the three can touch it on any play, but they also have to block well,” Jimmerson said. “They’re glorified offensive linemen to a point, but each one of them takes pride in what they do and how they do it, and they kind of compete with each other as far as how many yards and touchdowns they can get, but at the end of the day they play hard for each other, too.”
The everyone-does-their-part mentality extends to the defense, too.
“Our kids have bought into what we’ve told them,” Jimmerson said. “We know we have to pursue the ball against a really athletic football team. One guy is not going to tackle, and our kids have bought into that and see that, and we try to fly around and do a really good job of just pursuing the ball.”
Kidd said he’s thankful to still be playing Thanksgiving week, and a win Friday would make him even more thankful.
“It’s awesome to be one of the only teams left,” Kidd said. “Going to state my senior year would mean so much because I know we can do it.”
They’ll have to get past Taylorsville first, and Jimmerson said one of the biggest keys is not getting too caught up in the atmosphere of a state semifinal.
“Just play,” Jimmerson said. “Play our game. We’ve played them every year since these kids have been in high school. Obviously, they’re a great football team. They’re coached well, and they have a great bunch of players. (Quarterback and Tulane commit) Ty Keyes isn’t the only one they have. Their running back is dynamic, and they have several receivers that can catch it in space who will give us a lot of trouble, but at the end of the day we just have to line up and play. We can’t let the moment be too big. Taylorsville has been in South State several years in a row now, so we can’t worry about it being South State or anything like that. It’s another football game, and we have to play it that way.”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at Taylorsville.
