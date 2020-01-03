CLARKDALE — Mason McCraw got his first high school start in the Enterprise boys basketball team’s clash with Clarkdale Friday night, but it was how he finished it that had the greater impact.
With the game tied 50-50 and 2:15 to play in the fourth quarter, McCraw slipped under the basket before catching a pass from Artez Lamar and pulling up for a shot, fighting through a foul to sink the bucket and get and the and-one opportunity — which he made — to give his him team a three-point lead.
After Clarkdale missed a game-tying 3-pointer with 1:15 remaining, Eli Mabry hauled the rebound and went coast-to-coast for a layup before icing the game with two free throws as Enterprise grabbed its 10th straight victory over its rival, 57-50.
McCraw scored only five points, but his clutch 3-point play was the 13th and final lead change of the contest, and fifth in the final period.
“It’s a huge moment for him, and a moment where I would absolutely expect him to convert because he’s a good player,” Enterprise head coach Justin Sollie said. “I’m pumped for the team, but I’m very pumped for him. He earned that.”
Mabry finished with a team-high 16 points for Enterprise (9-5), scoring seven in the fourth quarter, with 14 rebounds and four assists. Derryon Gray tallied 14 points and four rebounds, and Jeremy Pippin chipped nine points and nine boards.
Carson Jones ended with 16 points for Clarkdale (6-6), and Parr Kasper scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half. Tripp Freeman collected 13 rebounds along with four points.
“We felt like we matched up pretty well with them,” Clarkdale head coach Drew Watson said. “We’ve been kind of streaky with our play lately, and I told the guys that we had a chance to come in here and win this thing.”
The game’s final result was the largest lead by either team all night, as neither squad was able to string together more than five consecutive points until the final two minutes. After Jones hit a 3 to put Clarkdale ahead 9-8 in the first quarter, Enterprise scored five points in a row to take the lead back before its opponent tallied again.
Enterprise held a four-point lead early in the second quarter after a layup from Gray, but Kasper and Ethan Woolridge scored on back-to-back possessions to tie the game at 17 apiece. The contest was all squared at 27-27 at halftime.
A 3 from Woolridge to go up 33-30 with five and a half minutes left in the third quarter was followed by a basket and and-one free throw by Gray that missed, which gave way to Clarkdale’s largest lead of the game. Jones completed a 3-point play before Zach Rutledge made both of his free-throw attempts to give Clarkdale a six-point lead with 4:07 left in the period.
Enterprise fought back, however, and used its superior size in the paint to regain the lead when Pippin grabbed an offensive rebound and scored a putback shot to go ahead 45-44 with 5:18 left in regulation.
“We’re a little thin inside, and most games we’re going to be outsized,” Watson said. “It’s been an issue all year, and it’s going to continue to be one, but my guys scrap. We’re outgained as far as weight, but we still get in there and give teams trouble. It’s just hard sometimes when that fourth quarter rolls around.”
Kasper made a bucket to hand the lead back over to Clarkdale, which Mabry followed up with just his second 3-pointer of the contest and first since the opening quarter to put Enterprise up by two. Woolridge stole a pass and chucked the ball to Kasper in transition, which he buried to even the game at 50 apiece, and then laid in a shot to give Clarkdale its final lead.
Mabry went coast-to-coast for a layup before McCraw put Enterprise ahead for good.
“We believe we’re the better team, but we’ve been down to them a lot,” Sollie said. “It was just preaching to them that we’ve been down before, but this is where good teams step up and get the job done. I kept telling them that not only do good teams get the job done, but we’re that good team.”
Enterprise opens its Region 5-2A slate at Bay Springs Tuesday, while Clarkdale travels to Raleigh Tuesday for its first Region 5-3A matchup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.