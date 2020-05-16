In her freshman season at West Lauderdale, Emma Claire James was runner-up at the MHSAA Class 4A cross-country state championship meet. She finished second her sophomore year as well and placed 10th at the state meet her junior year after fighting through an injury that season.
Senior year was the year everything came together for James, who placed first in the 2019 Class 4A state meet with a time of 20:54.44. The individual state championship capped off countless hours of training for James, and her accomplishment earned her the Premier Preps Presented by Mississippi Power Girls Cross-Country Athlete of the Year accolades.
“It’s really exciting to be chosen as athlete of the year,” James said. “I’m extremely thankful for the opportunity.”
West Lauderdale cross country coach Paul Shelly said James has worked hard throughout her high school career and is deserving of her success. He also pointed out how West Lauderdale’s cross-country team has 35 girls and 30 boys, while most teams in the state are mostly male, and he credited James for getting so many girls to come out and run.
“Emma has had a tremendous positive impact on the culture of our program,” Shelly said. “She raised our competitive level and has been an inspiration to her teammates. The team has grown significantly during her time at West Lauderdale, in no small part due to the pride she has brought our team. … She was the key to our team finishing runner-up at the state meet this year. The accomplishment is something our whole team can take pride in and makes all the hard work put in over the hot summer — and even hotter September — worthwhile.”
At the state meet, James took the lead 1 mile into the run and never trailed after that, and she said consistency in her pacing was the key.
“I tried to lock into the same pace the whole race and not worry about who was close behind me,” James said. “The second mile I paced myself by how I felt, and when I hit the last mile I gave it all I had.”
The individual state championship was the culmination of four years of training, which made it all the more fulfilling for James.
“I’ve been working to win a cross-country state title since my freshman year, so winning state my senior year was very rewarding,” James said.
James will run cross country and track at Charleston Southern, with whom she signed in April. The sense of accomplishment she gets after each meet is what motivates her to keep running.
“The effort you put into training shows in your times, and it’s rewarding to know that your hard work is paying off,” James said. “I’m also a competitive person, so I enjoy the competition that comes with racing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.