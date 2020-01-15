Sharon Thompson is scared to look at her Facebook page.
Since being named the new athletic director at East Mississippi Community College on Monday, she said the abundant response has been overwhelming, from social media comments to personal notes.
“It’s bananas,” said Thompson, EMCC’s women’s basketball coach. “I don’t know if I’ve even had time to gather my thoughts. I’ll lay my phone down for about 30 minutes, go back, and I’ll have 50 text messages.”
The announcement came quickly, and Thompson has hit the ground running since. Former AD Mickey Stokes of 34 years announced his decision on Jan. 3 to resign and become dean of operations at Coastal Alabama Community College, officially leaving the position on Jan. 10.
East Mississippi school president Dr. Scott Alsobrooks gave Thompson the job three days later in the midst of an 11-2 season with the Lady Lions basketball squad. On Wednesday, she was in Jackson for meetings with other athletic directors, leaving for the state capital at 6:30 a.m. from Scooba and returning to campus nine and a half hours later.
“I really wasn’t thinking about it because we are having a terrific basketball season, so the only thing on my mind was the basketball team,” Thompson said. “When Mickey resigned to go to Alabama, I wasn’t thinking about AD stuff. I was thinking about winning, winning, winning. I was just worried about my team and focusing on my team.”
Thompson, a standout player at Mississippi State who had a brief professional career in the American Basketball League and in Italy, is EMCC’s longest-tenured coach, having been with the Lady Lions for the past 19 years, the first four as an assistant and the last 15 as head coach. She said her experience in the school’s athletics over nearly two decades makes her a good fit for the position, as she’s also filled in at AD meetings in the past and has submitted the women’s basketball team’s required paperwork on her own, with which athletic directors at other colleges are in charge.
“I know a lot of the rules already,” She said. “I literally have coaches every day from other schools who are calling me, asking me about rules, especially young coaches who come into the league. I’m one of the main people they call to help out with rules and to make sure they’re not breaking rules.”
A perception about EMCC athletics, Thompson said, that she hopes to change and develop is its label as a winning program only. She wants to emphasize that those who attend East Mississippi and plays sports, most of whom won’t move on to the professional ranks, are learning lessons for after graduation.
“All of our programs do well here, but I want people to know that we’re about more than just winning. We’re about the well-being of our student-athletes,” she said. “I want them to develop to be productive citizens 10 years from now, 15 years from now, 20 years from now. That they have good life-coping skills.”
Thompson will continue to be the Lady Lions’ head coach through at least the end of this season, saying she’d be “crazy to step away from basketball right now, as good as we’re doing.” It is undecided what will happen afterward, but she said athletic director will eventually be her only role.
She said she’ll probably wrap her head around the new position this weekend, and plans on responding to every congratulatory post and message she’s accumulated over the last few days. For her, they’re all meaningful, and they reflect how she wants East Mississippi sports to be viewed.
“The stuff that people are saying about me, that’s what I want our image to be,” she said. “People putting these nice quotes and tweets out about me, it reaffirms that I’m doing things the right way, and that’s what I want people to know. That at EMCC, with athletics here, we do things the right way.”
