East Mississippi Community College swept Meridian Community College Monday, with the EMCC women defeated MCC 65-54, while the men edged the Eagles 73-70.
In the women’s contest, Taylor Lattimore scored 19 points, 15 in the second half, for EMCC, while Ja’Mia Hillings tallied 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Tye Metcalf added 11 points, and Maddie Riley hauled in 13 rebounds.
For the MCC women, Berniya Hardin finished with 14 points, 13 in the first half, while Sidney Sims scored 10 points and Yolanda Nelson had nine points.
In the men’s game, Lions freshman Jakorie Smith tallied 29 points, 21 in the second half, with also tallying 10 rebounds and four steals. Donte Powers had 16 points for EMCC, while KJ Riley finished with 11 points.
For MCC, Iverson Smith led with 17 points, while Justin Brown had 16 points. Tyler Williams finished with 11 points, and Alvarez Powell scored 10 points.
