SCOOBA — East Mississippi was in a situation it was unfamiliar with.
Being used to easing into the postseason and focusing more on national championships in recent years, the Lions needed a win over Northeast Mississippi in their regular season finale Saturday to earn a spot in the MACJC playoffs.
Behind a defense that forced three turnovers and allowed only two first downs in the first half, No. 14 East Mississippi roared out to a 30-0 lead by early in the third quarter before the Tigers’ passing game opened up and Northeast got within eight with just over two minutes to play.
The Lions recovered an onside kick and found a handful of first downs, however, to hold off the Tigers and win 30-22 to set up a semifinal clash with undefeated No. 1 Mississippi Gulf Coast next week.
Itawamba’s upset win over No. 2 Northwest Mississippi Thursday gave East Mississippi (6-3, 4-2) an opportunity to keep its season alive.
“I think the powers that came to be in the universe allowed us to do that,” Lions head coach Buddy Stephens said. “The kids played extremely hard, and I’m very grateful for that effort. I know they’re excited we get to play Gulf Coast at their place next Saturday night, and I think all things in the universe are right when Gulf Coast and East Mississippi are playing for some type of championship, or to go on somewhere.”
The Lions defense came out of the gate fierce when its offense did not. After recovering a fumble on Northeast’s first drive, East Mississippi’s Shavoke’ Herrington intercepted a Jack Mangel pass later in the first quarter that led to a 29-yard field goal by Josh Smith.
After Keon Moore ran for a 46-yard touchdown at the end of the opening frame, CJ Terrell picked off Mangel which led to a 35-yard touchdown pass from Connor Neville to favorite target Jason Brownlee on a screen pass thrown in tight coverage.
Neville had just the one touchdown pass for the game as he struggled to connect with open targets on several occasions, often throwing behind receivers. He finished 30 of 48 for 222 yards and threw and easily intercepted pass in the third quarter.
“Sometimes he can throw it through the eye of a needle and sometimes he couldn't hit the broad side of a barn,” Stephens said. “He didn’t practice every day this week with a knee injury, so hopefully we’ll get him back to getting ready for the next ball game.”
Moore picked up the slack with 105 yards on the ground on 13 carries, and Zias Perryman added 67 yards on 16 carries. Brownlee caught seven passes for 79 yards.
On its last drive of the first half, EMCC inserted Jamari Jones under center. Jones kept the ball on a quarterback keeper and, through contact, stretched the ball over the goal line with his arm for the touchdown to put the Lions up 23-0 at halftime.
The EMCC defense, which ended with five sacks, struck again on the Tigers’ first drive of the third quarter when Julius Coates’ sack on Mangel knocked the ball loose. Still on his feet, Coates scooped up the ball and ran it back untouched for a 22-yard touchdown to put his team up by 30 points. Coates had a 26-yard fumble return touchdown after strip-sacking Coahoma quarterback Joseph Johnson last week.
“It felt great, second week in a row,” Coates said. “I was just there to do it again.”
Northeast (3-6, 2-4) then got its offense working. With the run game largely unsuccessful, ending with 61 yards among seven rushers, the Tigers took to the air and scored their first points of the day on a 21-yard pass from Mangel to Xavier Moore in the third quarter.
The Lions offense then punted on three of its next four drives, turning the ball over on another.
With 7:17 to play in the fourth quarter, Jay Lofton ran in a 2-yard score to cap off a 69-yard play and make a two-possession game. After a turnover on downs by EMCC at the Northeast 39, after a run by Jones fell 1 yard short of the first, the Tigers moved the ball down to the opposing 36. On a fourth and 17 heave by Mangel, Hayden Brice hauled in the pass in the end zone for a touchdown with 2:21 remaining in regulation. After the converted two-point attempt, the Lions found themselves ahead by only eight after leading by as much as 30 only half and hour earlier.
“We came out really flat in the second half,” Stephens said. “We went into halftime thinking we had the ball game won. We didn’t come out and execute, and that’s my fault.”
Mangel ended 15-for-25 for 193 yards, Brice had three catches for 78 yards and Carson banks caught six passes for 30 yards.
Two first downs by Perryman, and another on a run by Neville helped put away the game and keep the ball out of the hands of Northeast one more time.
The Lions’ semifinal contest against the 9-0 Bulldogs will kick off at 7 p.m. next Saturday.
