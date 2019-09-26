SCOOBA — Zias Perryman lost the ball inches short of a touchdown. A pass from Connor Neville was intercepted in the end zone. And Jason Brownlee’s dive at the goal line knocked the ball loose.
But Kel Williams’ three interceptions in the fourth quarter halted the East Central Community College offense, and No. 5 East Mississippi Community College walked away with a 24-0 victory in MACJC North action Thursday in a defensive, turnover-ridden game.
“We were sloppy, we made some misreads and we dropped some balls,” EMCC head coach Buddy Stephens said. “We’ve got to learn to finish. We’ve got to finish blocks, we’ve got to finish runs, we’ve got to finish catches and we’ve got to finish throws. We need to learn the little things.”
The teams traded giveaways in the final quarter, committing seven between them. The Lions finally scored on their fourth trip to the red zone of the fourth quarter when Perryman punched in a 3-yard touchdown for his squad’s first points in nearly 30 minutes.
The Warriors never moved the ball past the 26-yard line in the fourth. Williams intercepted a deep pass by Holman Edwards near midfield, then picked off two third-down passes from Holman within minutes of each other.
Williams is the first EMCC players to record three interceptions in a game since Justin Cox in 2011.
“We played good but not great,” Williams said. “We gave up too many rushing yards, but at the same time, we did what we had to do.”
The Warriors were held to 193 total yards on offense, 83 on the ground. They reached as far as the 16-yard line, but couldn’t capitalize when Sam Cox missed a 33-yard field goal in the third quarter. They were 1-for-11 on third downs, and went three-and-out on six occasions and turned the ball over on downs twice.
The Lions got the ball to start the contest and scored when Josh Smith hit a 29-yard field goal. Neville connected with Jason Brownlee on a fade route on their next drive for a 32-yard touchdown.
With less than two minutes to play in the first half, Neville hit Brownlee on a screen pass on third and goal from the 10, which Brownlee ran in untouched to put EMCC up 17-0 at the break.
The Lions, who averaged over 35 points per game heading into the contest, were held to their second fewest first-half points of the season.
“Our defense did a lot of good things,” East Central head coach Ken Karcher said. “We put our groups in different situations at times when it was difficult. We didn’t play well enough as a team to win.”
EMCC (4-1) had 488 total yards on offense against an East Central team that was coming off two straight shutouts. Neville finished 23-for-36 with 276 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Perryman earned 75 rushing yards on 16 carries, and Keon Moore added 68 on 11 carries. Brownlee caught 10 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns. The Lions’ offense converted six of 16 third downs.
“I was impressed with our offense, the way we moved (the ball) against them,” Stephens said. “(East Central) is a good football team. They’re going to to give you 60 minutes. They played hard the whole ball game, no matter what the score was.”
Edwards completed 14 of 26 passes for East Central (3-2) for 113 yards and four interceptions. Marq Qualls led the run game with 67 yards on 12 attempts. The Warriors travel to Copiah-Lincoln Community College (3-2) next week.
The shutout marks the 23rd for EMCC in the Buddy Stephens era. The Lions host No. 3 Northwest Mississippi Community College (4-1) next week.
