East Mississippi women’s basketball head coach Sharon Thompson was named MACJC Coach of the Year Wednesday.
The Lady Lions’ 14-year head coach, Thompson guided EMCC to a 21-3 regular-season record and has her squad one win away from the MACJC championship. Her team has also won 18 straight games.
“It’s a great feeling, but being athletic director and us running the tournament, I haven’t even had time to think about it,” said Thompson, who was named the school’s newest AD last month. “I’ll go home and let it marinate some, and God knows how many text messages I have, so to me it’s just an honor for people to think highly of me.”
Thompson, who was also named NJCAA District O Coach of the Year for the 2008-09 season that saw the Lady Lions win the Region 23 Tournament and make an appearance in the national tournament, said she thanks the other coaches in the league for nominating her and voting her in. She added that it’s ultimately been her players who have helped her earn the award.
“Anybody can tell watching me on the sideline, I coach hard, I’m intense. I could come into practice with a migrane and my kids aren’t going to know. I’m going to be ready to go,” she said. “And they’ve bought into the culture of our program that we’re going to play hard. We’re going to play hard, we’re going to do things the right way, and we’re going to do it with some character and some class. They’ve made me look great this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.