SCOOBA — After Itawamba was able score fluidly in the first half and keep up with East Mississippi Thursday, Billy Begley needed to make a change.
That change ended up being a return to what has made the Lions successful this season, and led to a return to form in the final 20 minutes as EMCC pulled away for a 74-65 victory in MACJC North action.
“I didn’t know how well (Itawamba) shot from the outside, and they started making shots,” said, EMCC’s head coach. “We played out of character. We were going to pack the lanes and make them score from the outside, and they started doing that. At halftime, we decided we were just going back to doing what we do, and that’s guarding the ball. We threw the press at them, turned them over, and it got us scoring. That was the difference in the game.”
Arecko Gipson Jr. scored a team-high 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Donte Powers made four 3-pointers and finished with 18, Jakorie Smith earned 14 points and hauled in eight boards and Danny Washington added 11 points.
Seven lead changes made up the first half as neither squad was able to keep the other from finding buckets. EMCC (12-4, 5-0) hit five 3-pointers in the first half, including four from Powers, but Itawamba was able to keep it close with jumpshots and easy baskets in the paint.
After Powers drilled a go-ahead 3-pointer before the first-half to give the Lions a 39-37 advantage at the break, Smith hit a 3 to start the second, followed by six consecutive points by Gipson Jr., including two dunks, to put East Mississippi up 46-39 within the first five minutes.
Smith hauled in an offensive rebound and scored off the glass to go up by double digits, which was extended to as much as 15 points, led by Gipson Jr., who scored 13 in the second half.
“He’s a kid who struggled at first,” Begley said. “But the thing that he’s done is, he’s worked. He’s continually stayed in the gym, and he’s seeing the benefits of the extra work that he’s put in paying off. He’s a talented kid, can play multiple positions, and he made shots tonight.”
A 3-point play by Itawamba (6-9, 2-3) and back-to-back 3-pointers brought it back to a nine-point game with less than two minutes to play, but the Lions kept the Indians silent after that.
EMCC picked up its fourth-straight win and takes over first place in the MACJC North with Northeast Mississippi’s loss to Mississippi Delta. The Lions will take on the Tigers Monday in Booneville.
“I still feel like we have a long way to go,” Begley said. “For this young team, we need to keep coming together and keep doing what we’re doing. We’ve still got a long way to go but I like where we’re at.”
