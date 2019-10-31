East Mississippi is unfamiliar with being unfavored to win football games.
But ahead of its MACJC semifinal clash with undefeated No. 1 Mississippi Gulf Coast Saturday night, head coach Buddy Stephens said his team isn’t too far behind the Bulldogs.
“We don’t feel like the underdogs,” Stephens said. “This game’s no different, feeling-wise, than any other game. Our objective is to play the absolute best we can play and see what happens.”
The last time the Lions lost more than two games in the regular season was in 2010. Since then, they’ve won the NJCAA national championship five times and captured the MACJC state title on five occasions.
But with a 6-3 overall record this season, the chance at a third-straight national championship is gone for EMCC. A fourth-consecutive state title is still at play, however, but the Lions will be facing the best competition in the country to try to get there.
After slipping into the MACJC playoffs with a 30-22 win over Northeast Mississippi in a game that started out a blowout by the Lions and ended a near comeback by the Tigers, No. 13 EMCC will travel to Gulf Coast for postseason action. The Bulldogs enter the contest with the nation’s top defense, allowing 181.9 yards a game, and rank third in points allowed per game with 12.1.
The Lions have, at times, looked impeccable this season on both sides of the ball. Led by quarterback Connor Neville, they’ve slung the ball for convincing victories, like their 55-20 win over Coahoma and their 49-15 win over Pearl River, and their defense has stymied both passing and rushing offenses, like in their 24-0 victory over Pearl River and 48-3 victory over Itawamba.
On other occasions, Neville has missed open targets, running backs have fumbled (2.5 per game) and EMCC’s offense has stalled in second halves. On defense, it has allowed as many as 56 points and has let opponents creep back into games.
To earn the upset win Saturday, Stephens said both sides of the ball need to perform their best.
“Playing consistently on both sides of the ball helps each other, and we’ve always been of that (mentality),” he said. “If we can score against anybody that we play, that puts pressure on their offense, which makes their offense sometimes press a little bit verse our defense.”
Neville, a Washington State transfer, has thrown for an average of 273.7 yards per game, good for third among junior college QBs, along with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His favorite target, Jason Brownlee, has 67 receptions for 957 yards and 12 touchdowns, and fellow receivers Pervis Frazier and Austin Morphis have also been consistent landing spots for Neville’s passes.
Neville said stepping into his throws will be key against Gulf Coast, and anticipates having to play at a higher level against its defense.
“Obviously it’s the No. 1 team in the country, and they’re very good. Our team just needs to take it play by play and do our thing,” Neville said. “They do the little things right, which is obviously why they have a great record. In order for us to beat them, we have to do that as well.”
The Bulldogs have allowed 116.3 yards passing per game this year, 65.6 yards rushing, and tallied 31 sacks and nine interceptions. The ground game is something Stephens said he hopes can balance out the EMCC passing game. The Lions have picked up 164 yards rushing per game this year with the help of Keon Moore (60.3) and Zias Perryman (52).
Against Coahoma, East Mississippi passed the ball 33 times and ran it 39 times. That nearly equal ratio is what Stephens said is ideal.
“It doesn’t get any better than that,” he said. “We expect everything to be balanced, no different than how we’ve played all year. It’s not any different philosophy. We take what teams give us, and we don’t try to force anything.”
For the Lions’ defense, its pass stop versus its run stop are two different stories. While they’ve conceded 170.2 yards per game through the air, they’ve allowed more than 145 on the ground. Gulf Coast has run the ball this season for well-over 200 yards per game through three different backs and has scored 19 rushing touchdowns versus 22 passing.
Chance Lovertich has thrown 21 of those passing touchdowns and seven picks. His 64.4 percent completion rate ranks third in the nation, and his 238.9 yards per game is good for ninth.
Shavoke’ Herrington, who leads EMCC with four interceptions, said he knows the Bulldogs like to run the ball, and the defensive game plan is to close the running lanes, force them to throw and pester Lovertich all night.
“We know we have a great defense, and we know we’re the best team in the league. We’re going to show people why we’re the top team in our league,” Herrington said. “We’re going to get after their quarterback, and we’re going to put the pressure on him like no team has done.”
Stephens said he is treating the game like any regular season matchup, and while it’s a slight disappointment to not be competing for a three-peat national championship, Saturday’s semifinal is what matters most at the moment.
“The priority at the end of each week is to be 1-0,” he said. “You’ve got to play this game and not worry about two games from now or whatever. We’ll worry about this game, and if anything else happens, we’ll worry about that later.”
East Mississippi’s bid for a fourth-straight state title, a record if accomplished, begins at 7 p.m. from Gulf Coast’s A.L. May Stadium.
