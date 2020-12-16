Jamond Gordon wanted two things: to stay in Mississippi and to play for Lane Kiffin.
He got both wishes, as the East Mississippi Community College defensive lineman and Meridian High School alumnus signed a letter of intent with Ole Miss Wednesday morning in a ceremony hosted at MHS’s multi-purpose facility.
Rated by 247Sports as the top defensive lineman in the junior college ranks, Gordon committed to Kiffin and the Rebels on Oct. 1, and he said he’s looking forward to representing his city and alma mater at the SEC level.
“It feels great,” Gordon said. “Like I told everyone (at the ceremony), I think it’s better if you support your state. Instead of going to play for another state, I felt like Ole Miss is the place to be.”
Cheyenne Trussell, athletic director at MHS, said he’s confident Gordon will represent the Wildcat family well in Oxford.
“It’s extremely special because this is part of what we talk about as far as the student part of student-athlete,” Trussell said. “To be able to see him to complete the first phase of his career and move on to the University of Mississippi is exciting. It’s a special day for Meridian and Wildcat Nation.”
After graduating from MHS in 2019, Gordon played his freshman season at EMCC and was expected to play again this fall, but EMCC opted out of the fall football season due to not wanting to risk exposing players to COVID-19. Gordon’s focus shifted to maintaining his strength and conditioning routine, and when Ole Miss offered him, he knew it was where he wanted to continue his collegiate career.
“Lane Kiffin ended up coming back, and he’s one of my favorite coaches,” Gordon said. “They’re building, and they need help on defense, so that was the place I wanted to be.”
As a junior college transfer, Gordon said the Ole Miss coaches expect him to make an immediate impact in 2021.
“They definitely want me to come in and start from Day 1, so I feel like I can come in and start from the go.”
Known best for being an offensive mastermind, Kiffin is also a down-to-earth guy, according to Gordon, which made the decision to sign with Ole Miss even easier.
“He’s cool, a laid-back guy,” Gordon said. “He’s funny. He’s always cracking jokes.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gordon didn’t lose a year of eligibility this fall and will arrive at Ole Miss as a sophomore.
