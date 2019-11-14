SCOOBA — The East Mississippi Community College basketball teams remained unbeaten with a home doubleheader sweep over East Central Community College during Thursday night MACJC hoops action played at Keyes T. Currie Coliseum.
The EMCC women coasted to a 73-57 win in the opener, while the Lions staved off a furious second-half comeback attempt by the visiting Warriors to hold onto an 88-85 nightcap victory.
In the women’s game, the Lady Lions scored the last five points of the first quarter and outscored ECCC, 21-6, in the second quarter to take a 38-22 halftime advantage. EMCC maintained a double-digit lead throughout the third quarter before the visitors cut the deficit to single digits (55-46) to begin the final period. The Lady Lions responded with a Tye Metcalf 3-pointer to reclaim a double-figure margin they would not relinquish en route to posting the 16-point triumph and improving to 4-0 on the young season.
Freshman Ja’Mia Hollings recorded a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds to pace the winners. Topazia Hawkins and Metcalf followed with 12 and 11 points, respectively, for EMCC.
The Lady Warriors evened their record to 1-1 and were led by Mylisha Hammond’s 14 points. Jariyah Covington added 11 points for the East Central women.
The men’s nightcap appeared to be headed to another double-digit EMCC win before East Central’s JaMichael Wilson nearly single-handedly brought the Warriors all the way back from a 16-point deficit with under eight minutes remaining in the contest.
Wilson scored all of his team-high 26 points in the second half, including eight 3-pointers, to help pull the visitors to within two points during the game’s final seconds. After EMCC’s Arecko Gipson Jr. nailed a pair of free throws with 12.7 seconds left to cap his 28-point evening, East Central’s JaQuarius Smith drilled a trey to make it an 87-85 contest with 5.3 ticks remaining. EMCC freshman point guard Danny Washington then hit 1-of-2 free throws with three seconds left before Kareem Thompson’s potential game-tying buzzer beater from half-court misfired.
The 3-0 EMCC Lions received a double-double effort by freshman Jakorie Smith with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Washington and KJ Riley added 11 points apiece for the winners.
Falling to 1-2 on the year, the East Central men had four players score in double figures. Along with 51 combined points from Wilson and Smith, the Warriors got 19 points from Thompson and 11 by Nick Preyer.
