Under a shortened 2020 season, East Mississippi and East Central community colleges are slated to face off on the first Thursday of junior college football in Mississippi.
After the MACJC member presidents voted last week to delay the start of the season two weeks to Sept. 10, and for the conference to play an eight-game schedule instead of nine, teams readjusted their slate of games to include six division and two non-division contests. The postseason will still consist of a four-team bracket.
Schedules were released this week, pitting the Lions against the Warriors in Decatur for Week 1.
The two squads have played one another in Week 5 of each of the last two years, with EMCC winning both, 24-0 and 24-21. They also squared off in Week 2 of the 2012 and 2013 seasons.
EMCC SCHEDULE
After opening their season against the Warriors on the road, the Lions — who went 6-3 last year and lost to eventual national champions Mississippi Gulf Coast in the opening round of the MACJC playoffs — will play their home opener the following week against Mississippi Delta. They’ll then travel to Holmes before hosting Northwest Mississippi, two squads to which East Mississippi lost in 2019.
EMCC will then play back-to-back road games at Northeast Mississippi and Coahoma before competing in its Week 7 Saturday homecoming contest against non-division opponent Copiah-Lincoln in Scooba. It’ll then wrap up its regular season hosting Itawamba.
ECCC SCHEDULE
The Warriors — who missed the postseason last year after a 4-5 record — will alternate each week between home and away games. After facing EMCC, they’ll play Jones before taking on Southwest Mississippi and Pearl River in consecutive weeks, two teams East Central shut out in back-to-back weeks last season.
For Week 5, the Warriors will host defending national champion Mississippi Gulf Coast for their homecoming, then play Copiah-Lincoln and Hinds. East Central will finish its regular season in a Saturday matchup at Coahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.