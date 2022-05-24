Summer tournament season begins at Northwood Country Club this weekend, kicking off with the Ed Lewis Memorial Day Tournament Saturday through Memorial Day on Monday.
One of Northwood’s three major events — along with its Fourth of July and Labor Day tournaments — the Ed Lewis tournament will begin Saturday with a four-ball format, followed by Sunday’s shamble and Memorial Day Monday’s scramble. Northwood Country Club golf pro Kyle Carpenter said the three different formats are a major draw for the Ed Lewis tournament each summer, and this year’s event is looking to be competitive.
“It’s looking like we’ll have a full field, which is 64 teams,” Carpenter said. “That’s always good to see. This tournament has a rich tradition. You have three different formats to crown a champion, which is both different and cool.”
The course at Northwood is in excellent shape, Carpenter said, especially the greens.
“The greens are as good as I’ve ever seen them in my 2 1/2 years here, and some of the members have told me they’re better than they’ve ever seen them,” Carpenter said.
With Northwood entering its summer season, Carpenter said he’s excited to kick things off with 64 teams for the Ed Lewis tournament.
“It feels good,” Carpenter said. “The weather was hit-or-miss all spring, so we’re ready to get back to tournament golf. Having a full field is a great way to kick off our year, especially for one of our majors.”
