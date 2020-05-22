The annual Ed Lewis Memorial Day Tournament at Northwood Country Club will take place this weekend, golf pro Kyle Carpenter said.
For the 22nd installment of the event, which runs from Saturday to Monday, tee times were scheduled to limit the amount of people gathering at the main areas of the club, and teams are instructed to arrive no more than 30 minutes before their tee time, Carpenter said.
Additionally, box lunches will be distributed on the course to avoid people congregating in one location. During play, participants are advised to leave flags in the holes, which will feature pieces of pool noodle to shorten the depth of hole for to minimize contact when retrieving balls.
“It’s definitely a blessing. We really want to honor Ed Lewis and everything he did for the Meridian area,” Carpenter said on being able to conduct the tournament. “To be able to set it up where we can keep everyone safe is our main priority, of course.”
The event follows three different formats each day. Day 1 will be four-ball before turning over to shamble on Day 2, concluding with scramble on Day 3. All flights will play from the white tees, while players 70 years old and older may play from the gold tees all three days.
Carpenter said the tournament committee limited the number of teams this year to 62. While 50 signed up last year, the event will take place at maximum capacity as all 62 slots were filled.
“People are excited to play golf,” Carpenter said. “We’re just excited to have it, and we’re doing everything in our power to keep everyone safe, that’s our main goal, and making sure everybody has a good time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.