The East Central defense held Mississippi Gulf Coast to its fewest first-half points of the season Thursday night through a tenacious pass rush and buoyant coverage downfield.
It’s offense couldn’t respond, however, as the No. 19 Warriors walked off their field without a touchdown, and a 25-5 loss to the No. 1 Bulldogs.
“They’re deserving of their ranking,” East Central head coach Ken Karcher said of Gulf Coast. “For the most part, in some phases of the game, I thought we played right with them toe-to-toe. They came out and were the better team tonight, that’s for sure.”
Gulf Coast finished with its second fewest points of the year, scoring a touchdown in each quarter but missing three of four extra points. Chance Lovertich threw three of those touchdowns, getting his first on a 29-yard pass to Jymetre Hester in the opening quarter. Austin Bolton scored from five yards out early in the second to give the Bulldogs a 12-0 advantage.
On the Warriors ensuing possession, after going three-and-out on its first three drives to begin the game, they picked up three first downs on a 10-play, 43-yard drive but punted on fourth-and 9 at the 35-yard line. Robens Beauplan’s punt landed inside the 10 and was downed at the 5. Three plays later, on third-and 9 from the Bulldogs own 6, Lovertich threw the ball away in his own end zone before getting sacked, but was flagged for intentional ground to give East Central a safety for its first points of the night.
With a little more than two minutes to play in the first half, a Lovertich pass on first down was deflected at the line of scrimmage and hauled in by the 288-pound defensive lineman Alvin Dempsey for the interception. That set up a 36-yard field goal by Beauplan to put the Warriors within seven at halftime.
Lovertich was 10-for-22 passing for 162 yards in the first half, and Gulf Coast’s ground game added 65 yards. He finished 15-for-32 for 217 yards — his second fewest totals of the year, and was sacked twice. The run game ended with 262 yards among seven different rushers.
“We’ve got a good defense, that’s what it is,” Karcher said. “We’re as good as they are, so our defense played the way they could play, and I thought our defense played well all night.”
Gulf Coast (7-0, 5-0) went up by 13 after Lovertich hit Jadarrius Perkins on an 18-yard touchdown pass. East Central brought the ball down to the 22 on its next drive but was stopped on third-and 9, and Beauplan missed a 39-yard field goal.
Warriors quarterback Holman Edwards was intercepted in the final two minutes of the third, but Lovertich was sacked on fourth down on the following possession by Ronnie Thomas. On the first play after that, Edwards was picked off again trying to feed a slant route. Edwards completed 12 of 29 passes for 83 yards and ran for 19 yards. Seven different players caught passes as well.
With the ball already in enemy territory, the Bulldogs marched 44 yards for a game-sealing touchdown with eight minutes to play on a 14-yard fade route from Lovertich to Hester off a free play after the East Central defense jumped offsides. The Warriors committed just three penalties all game, and none in the first half.
Warriors running back JD Martin, who averaged 97.5 rushing yards entering the contest, managed just two yards on the ground on 13 carries after getting three in the first half and minus one in the second. Marq Qualls earned 59 rushing yards on six carries, including a 37-yard burst in the fourth quarter. East Central (4-3, 3-1) finished with 144 total yards on offense.
“I’m proud of our guys. We’re still ahead of most of the teams in this league and we have two ahead of us that’s going to determine who makes the playoffs,” Karcher said. “This game’s over now. We’ll think about it tomorrow and in videos, but after that we’re moving on to Hinds.”
East Central will host No. 6 Hinds (6-1, 3-1) next week before finishing the regular season at No. 12 Jones (5-1, 3-2).
