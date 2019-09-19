Holman Edwards’ screen pass to Jaylen Zachery, taken for a 56-yard touchdown, gave East Central Community College a 21-0 lead through the first seven minutes of the contest.
The Warriors’ offense stalled after that, however, going nearly 25 minutes without a score, but their defense stayed resilient in forcing six turnovers and three sacks to beat Pearl River Community College 35-0 at home and earn their second straight shutout in MACJC South action Thursday.
It’s the first time East Central has held its opponent without a point in back-to-back games in 43 years
“I think they played very well, as we said to them last week and will probably say to them tomorrow when we watch the film,” East Central head coach Ken Karcher said. “There are going to be a lot of things we’ve got to improve on, because the teams are just going to keep getting better.”
After a three-and-out to start the night, the Warriors recovered a fumble deep in opposing territory on the Wildcats’ first offensive play when quarterback Jakob Greer mishandled the snap. On the ensuing play, Ray Thomas ran in the football from 7 yards out on a quick pitch from Edwards.
On Pearl River’s next drive, on third-and-6, Greer’s pass was intercepted by Fred McGee, who ran to the end zone for a 36-yard pick-six. Edward’s touchdown pass to Zachery came on the Warriors’ next offensive drive.
East Central struggled to move the ball for the rest of the half, going three-and-out on three of its final four possessions, with Edwards being intercepted on a tipped passed on first down on another. The team managed 95 total yards through the first two quarters, rushing for only 20 while Pearl River, which couldn’t move closer than the 27-yard line, had 72 yards on the ground and 138 overall.
With around three minutes to play in the third quarter, Edwards’ pass on third-and-goal from the 11 was tipped at the line of scrimmage but landed in the hands of a diving Joshua Pedyfoot for the touchdown to cap off a nine-play, 65-yard drive and end the Warriors’ drought.
Early in the fourth, down by 28 points, the Wildcats elected to punt on fourth-and-6 from its own 44. The snap was launched over the head of the punter, who failed to recover the ball as Alvin Dempsey jumped on it in the end zone for an East Central touchdown to take a 35-0 lead.
“We’ve got a very good front four, and coach (Mickey) Mays has good schemes with some of the pressure,” Karcher said of his defense. “Like we tell our team every week, it’s about what EC does. Can we play at a high level, eliminate mistakes, and I think we did that for a large portion of the game.
East Central (3-1) finished with 300 yards on offense. Edwards went 9-for-10 passing for 90 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and completed passes to six different receivers. JD Martin picked up 60 yards on 11 carries, and Chandler Roberts, who entered the game in the fourth quarter, added 53 yards on seven carries.
Pearl River (1-3), which earned 267 total yards, was 2-for-12 on third down and turned the ball over on downs four times. Greer completed 8 of 15 passes for 100 yards and two interceptions, and Lance Stewart had 84 yards on the ground on 23 attempts and fumbled once.
“We played pretty good, but that’s not our top potential yet,” McGee said. “We still have room to improve.”
The Warriors travel to Scooba next week to take on East Mississippi (3-1).
