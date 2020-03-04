CLINTON — Less than a week after capturing the MACJC championship in dramatic fashion, the East Mississippi women’s basketball team fell in the first round of the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament 56-53 at the hands of Northwest Mississippi Wednesday at Mississippi College.
“I think we’re still riding high from last week,” Lady Lions head coach Sharon Thompson said. “That should’ve been able to carry over into this tournament, but we were cold again.”
Tye Metcalf finished with a game-high 20 points on 7-for-15 shooting for EMCC (24-2), which snapped its winning streak of 19 straight games. Ja’Mia Hollings picked up a double-double with 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting and 15 rebounds, and Taylor Lattimore added eight points on 3-for-17 shooting. The Lady Lions shot 35 percent from the floor, making just one 3-pointer on 14 attempts, and scored 18 points off 13 turnovers by Nortwest Mississippi (16-9).
East Mississippi had a chance to tie the game when Topazia Hawkins stole an inbounds pass with 5.6 seconds left and had a open look at the basket but couldn’t get her shot to fall. She grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled on the putback attempt with 1.7 seconds left, but made just one free throw. A Lady Rangers player was then fouled hard as the Lady Lions tried to stop clock, prompting a flagrant foul call. Northwest made both shots on the line to seal the victory.
“We had a chance to tie it at the end, but that did determine the whole game,” Thompson said. “We’ve had a spectacular season; I am truly blessed, and I could not be happier with this season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.