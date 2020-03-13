In addition to an all-star softball game for junior student-athletes, the Mississippi Association of Coaches has added a “Rising Stars” game for sophomores, and announced their teams this week.
Tenley Grisham of Neshoba Central made the north team, while Casey Dube of Newton County and Catherine Stroud of Enterprise made the south team.
Grisham batted .441 through 30 games last season with 41 hits, 43 runs and 14 RBIs, and added 38 stolen bases. Dube earned a .222 average through 17 games last year, and is batting .200 through six games this year. Stroud batted .400 through 18 games in 2019 with four hits, 11 runs and one RBI. She is 5-for-15 through six games this spring with three runs and five RBIs.
The game is scheduled for 4 p.m. May 29 at Jones College in Ellisville.
