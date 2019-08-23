After winning its second straight national championship, East Mississippi Community College will be going for the trifecta this season as the preseason No. 1.
For a team that averaged more than 38 points and 400 yards of offense per game, it was their defense that came through in a 10-9 win over Garden City in the title game last fall. Buddy Stephens, entering his 13th year as head coach of the Lions with more than 100 career wins, said his defense will be strong again this season, which will aid the offense.
“They go hand in hand,” Stephens said. “If we’re doing what we’re supposed to do on offense, it keeps the defense off the field. And our defense has been so good, they don’t stay on the field very long.”
The EMCC defense allowed only 11.2 points and 212.4 yards per game in 2018. New to the squad are Meridian natives Deuntra Hyman and Jamond Gordon, both linemen. Hyman a sophomore, transferred from Jones College, and Gordon arrives after a standout year at Meridian High.
“Defense wins championships, so it’s on the defense,” Hyman said. “If everybody plays well, we shouldn’t have a problem.”
Stephens said this year’s defense is smaller in weight than in previous years, but that their speed is improved.
“We’re big, long and fast. I think this may be one of the faster defenses we’ve had in several years,” he said. “Coach (Cliff) Collins does a great job of getting our guys ready. They play passionately for coach Collins, and that’s the key: that our defense lines up and plays hard and plays with a lot of passion each and every week.”
EMCC has more than 30 new players after losing nearly half after last season. All three new quarterbacks, Jake Chambless of West Point, Jamari Jones of Northwest Rankin, and Connor Neville, a transfer from Washington State University, will be competing for playing time.
“All three of them are really good football players,” Stephens said. “They all bring something different to the table. I feel like we’re really deep there in that position.”
Whoever the signal-caller is will be making throws to two returning receivers, sophomores Rasad Eades and Jason Brownlee.
Eades caught 14 passes last season for 201 yards and two touchdowns.
“He’s going to be, I think, the breakout star in the league this year because he is so dynamic in what he does,” Stephens said of Eades. “He does a great job of being the guy that you need, the steady guy in practice.”
Brownlee had 14 receptions for 113 yards and one touchdown for the Lions.
“He is a guy that is an SEC guy, without a doubt,” Stephens said. “He is a phenomenal young man. He’s a great student, he’s a leader on our team and he has a little swagger about him that is just a lot of fun to watch.”
After an undefeated season capped off by its second-straight national championship and fifth in eight years, Stephens said his program still has room to grow.
“You want to improve on being consistent, especially early on. I tell all the guys, last year is last year. It’s over,” he said. “All I ask of them, ‘If all you can do is run five plays perfect today, run six plays perfect tomorrow, and just get better.’ It’s been a good mantra for us, and it’s been something that has allowed us to be pretty good.”
EMCC opens up at Hinds Community College in Raymond Aug. 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.