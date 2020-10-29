WESSON — They call him golden foot for a reason. And he came through.
Robens Beauplan connected on a 27-yard field goal to lift East Central Community College over Copiah-Lincoln Community College 13-10 in overtime in a key Mississippi Association of Community College Conference South Division contest at H.L. Stone Stadium on Thursday night.
The last time ECCC beat Co-Lin back to back years was 2004 and 2005.
“We’ve been practicing for this all camp,” Beauplan said. “Coach has been getting us ready, and all fall camp we’ve been practicing game-winning kick situations, and today we needed it. I’m glad I was there for my team and hit the kick.”
Co-Lin got the ball to start overtime and drove down to the ECCC 8-yard line, but on third down, ECCC’s Trenton Ladner sacked Co-Lin quarterback Paul Hargrave, and then Ladner blocked the ensuing field goal attempt from 28 yards out.
“We knew we had to put pressure on the quarterback and that he would have a hard time getting the ball downfield. That was our game plan, to not give him time to get rid of the ball,” Ladner said. “We changed the scheme this week; we knew we could take advantage of their scheme. We tried it earlier and missed, but we didn’t that time.”
Co-Lin got on the board first on a Drexlan Allen 1-yard run on the Wolves’ opening drive of the game to go up 7-0 with 6:32 left. Co-Lin extended its lead to 10-0 on a Bryce Lofton 37-yard field goal.
ECCC then drove down field to end the first half as Beauplan connected on a 32-yard field goal with 48 seconds left to cut the Co-Lin to 10-3.
The Warriors tied the game at 10 with 12:17 left in the fourth quarter on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Holman Edwards to John Hilbert. Edwards finished the night with 166 yards passing and a touchdown to lead ECCC offensively.
The ECCC defense held Co-Lin to just 216 total yards of offense.
“I think our team grew up tonight,” ECCC coach Ken Karcher said. “Coming off a game last week when we didn’t play well, I’m proud of them for fighting tonight. Our defense tonight was phenomenal and kept us in the game.”
This was Co-Lin’s first game after being shut down the last two weeks due to COVID-19.
The Warriors (2-3, 2-3 MACCC South Division) will conclude their season at home next week against Hinds Community, while Co-Lin (2-1, 2-1) is off next week before heading to Jones College on Nov. 12.
