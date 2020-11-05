DECATUR — East Central Community College’s football game against Hinds Community College scheduled for Thursday at Bailey Stadium has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns associated with the ECCC football team.
Any plans to possibly make up the contest would be announced at a later date. Tonight’s contest was scheduled to be the final game in East Central’s abbreviated six-game season.
Despite the cancelation, tonight’s scheduled crowning of the 2020 homecoming queen and recognition of the freshman and sophomore maids will go on as planned beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Bailey Stadium. That will be followed by a performance from the Wall O’ Sound Marching Band, Color Guard and Centralettes.
Those who would like to request a refund for tickets purchased for tonight’s game should call 601-635-6310 beginning Monday, Nov. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.