Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 72F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.