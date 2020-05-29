East Central Community College women’s tennis head coach Jay Pacelli said Ali Grace Walker would’ve won a state championship.
In a season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, the recent ECCC graduate and former Newton County player had already equaled her win total from her freshman year in singles and was one match shy of tying her total in doubles. On Friday, she was named the 2020 Intercollegiate Tennis Association National Most Improved JUCO Sophomore Women’s Tennis Player.
“I’m shocked,” Walker said. “I didn’t think I’d get a national award, but I just worked hard and wanted to compete with my teammates.”
Following Walker’s first year in which she collected a 10-6 record in singles and an 11-7 record in doubles, paired with fellow Newton County alumna Josie Hurst, Pacelli said Walker improved her court coverage in moving to the ball quicker, staying in points and remaining mentally tough for the duration of matches. When this spring’s season was canceled, Walker had earned a 10-2 mark at No. 3 singles, and a 10-1 mark at No. 2 doubles with Hurst.
“She has put a lot of work into her tennis game. She’s a very dedicated player,” Pacelli said. “She improved in both doubles and singles, but particularly in singles. She became an all-around player at EC, and that’s a credit to Ali Grace.”
Walker, who was also named Region III’s Most Improved Sophomore Women’s Tennis Player, said she realized the improvements she had made once the season got underway, and her competition wasn’t as out of reach from a year earlier.
“There were a lot of girls who I didn’t even think I belonged on court with, but then I started to feel like I could compete with, and beat, them,” she said of the transition between her freshman and sophomore seasons. “My teammates really helped me get better. We worked hard together and made each other better, and Coach Pacelli installed a plan for us to get better, and we did really well as a team.”
The Lady Warriors ended their shortened season with an 8-4 overall record and a 7-3 record in conference play, finishing No. 21 in the national rankings by the ITA. Pacelli said Walker not only had a shot at the individual state championship in both singles and doubles but would’ve been instrumental in a team title as well.
“Her and Josie were determined to be state champions in doubles, and I think Ali Grace could’ve won the third singles division also at the state tournament,” he said. “She would’ve helped carry our women’s tennis team to a MACJC championship if the season went on.”
Pacelli added that Walker will be difficult to replace.
“You have a short time in junior college tennis,” he said. “You have a short time to develop players, you only have them for two years, and we’re going to have to really work hard to be able to develop a player of the stature of Ali Grace. She’s going to be a big loss for us.”
