DECATUR — Hinds had gone nearly 33 minutes without a score since it put up points on its first two drives.
But with 64 seconds to work with, quarterback Elijah Walker executed an 80-yard drive to near perfection on six plays, capping it off with a 26-yard touchdown pass to get within one point of East Central with 23 seconds left. The extra point sailed through the uprights to tie the game at 20 apiece and send the MACJC South battle into overtime.
After the Warrior offense was unable to get a first down to start extended play, hindered by a snap infraction penalty and a sack, the Eagles took the ball down to the 2-yard line before Carson Flumm kicked the game-winning field goal from 19 yards out to clinch a 23-20 victory for No. 6 Hinds over host East Central Thursday.
“That’s the game of football.” Warriors head coach Ken Karcher said. “When two good football teams play, someone’s going to lose the game.”
On its final possession of the fourth quarter, trying to milk the clock with just over six minutes remaining and a seven-point lead, East Central was able to move the ball from its own 14-yard line to the opposing 33 and kill five minutes of time with the help of a run game that was efficient all night. Marq Qualls gave his team a first down after sprinting 43 yards into Eagle territory on third-and 16 from the Warrior 18.
But the drive stalled after Qualls was stopped for a loss on third down to bring up fourth-and 9 at the 38. Robens Beauplan’s punt landed in the end zone for a touchback, setting up Walker’s drive in which Hinds (7-1, 4-1) never faced a third down, and four different receivers caught passes.
For most of the game, the Eagle offense couldn’t produce against the Warrior defense that picked off Walker twice and held him to 3 of 7 passing on third down. On Hinds’ possession before the game-trying drive, Walker was strip-sacked on third-and 14 from his own 48 by John Cartwright.
Walker finished 19-for-29 for 269 yards and two touchdowns. He hit Traveyon Craig on a 4-yard slant for his first touchdown pass in the first quarter after Don Ragsdale ran in an 8-yard score on the Eagles’ opening drive. Ragsdale earned 91 yards on the ground on 23 carries and fumbled once.
“Our defense has played great all year. I think they’re one of the best defenses in the league, and they’ve proven that,” Karcher said. “So nothing they do surprises me.”
East Central (4-4, 3-2) scored its first touchdown on its first drive, in between Hinds’ first two, when JD Martin ran 16 yards for the score to finish a 13-play, 75 yard drive. Down 13-6, after Trenton Ladner intercepted a tipped Walker pass and brought the ball into Eagle territory, the Warriors put together a 9-play, 41-yard drive in the final 1:17 of the first half in which quarterback Holman Edwards fired a 6-yard pass to Jaylen Zachery on third-and goal. East Central missed the opportunity to tie the game when the extra point sailed wide right.
But in their opening drive of the third quarter, a handoff to Martin on third-and 8 from the 9 led to a rushing touchdown to give East Central a 20-13 lead after the ensuing two-point attempt was converted.
The Eagles reached the 31-yard line, but couldn’t get any closer to tie to the game until their last possession of regulation. The Warriors couldn’t add to their slim lead either, converted only 3 of 9 third downs in the second half.
The East Central rushing was a staple of its offense, led by Martin, who had 150 yards on 29 carries, and 96 yards in the second half. Qualls added 47 yards on seven carries. Edwards ran for 30 yards on three carries to go along with 16 of 29 passing for 127 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions.
“It’s a microcosm of life. You’re going to have moments in your life, and you going to have moments where you feel yucky, and that’s what they probably feel in the locker room right now,” Karcher said. “But the sun will come up tomorrow, and we’ll learn from the mistakes we made, and we’ll get ready for Jones.”
East Central plays No. 10 Jones (5-2, 3-1) on the road next week in the final regular season game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.