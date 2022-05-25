PEARL — Brandt Dickerson was just looking for one pitch, an inside fastball.
He got it, and took advantage.
Dickerson hit a walkoff RBI double down the first-base line to lift East Central over Neshoba Central 3-2 in Game 1 of the MHSAA Class 5A baseball state championship series late Tuesday night at Trustmark Park.
Game 2 of the series Thursday night at 7 p.m. Game 3, if necessary, would be played Saturday at a time to be determined.
“First pitch, I was hunting the fastball, and he threw me one middle and inside, and I was able to rip it down the first-base line,” Dickerson said. “I got the pitch I was looking for and got the barrel on it.”
Neshoba Central scored the game’s first run in the top of the fifth as Bryceton Spencer came home on a wild pitch to give the Rockets an early 1-0 lead. East Central responded with two runs in the bottom of the fifth on back-to-back RBI singles by Logan Terry and Eli Smith to put the Hornets up 2-1.
The Rockets answered in the top of the sixth as Garrett Martin hit a RBI single to right to tie the game 2-2. Neither team threatened to score in the seventh, sending the contest into extra innings.
In the eighth, Andrew Marble singled with one out, and with two outs, Dickerson, the nine-hole hitter and a Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College signee, slapped a first-pitch fastball down the first-base line, and Marble raced home all the way from first base to win it for the Hornets.
Hollis Porter had three hits to lead East Central (27-6) offensively. Dickerson, along with Terry, had two hits for the Hornets. Eli Smith got the win on the mound in relief.
“Brandt has had a huge night for us all night, and he’s not your typical nine-hole hitter,” East Central coach Michael Long said. “When he comes to the plate, we feel like good things will happen, and it did. We couldn’t get runs across and hit the ball well and found a way to win, but Neshoba is a tough team, so we’d better be ready Thursday.”
Sanders Griffis took the loss on the mound for Neshoba Central (29-6).
“We didn’t hit well enough, but our pitchers kept us in the game with some big pitches, we just couldn’t get the big hit,” Neshoba Central coach Jonathan Jones said. “They came up with the one big hit late, and it cost us. We’ve been here before, losing Game 1, and these kids fight, so we will be ready (Thursday).”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.