WESSON — Any road win in the MACJC is a good win, and East Central head coach Ken Karcher will take it.
Behind the duo of J.D. Martin and Marq Qualls and a stiff defense, the Warriors held on to defeat No. 15 Copiah-Lincoln 23-18 at H.L. Stone Stadium on Thursday night in a crucial MACJC South Divisional matchup.
With the win, East Central (4-2, 3-0 MACJC South) snapped a 10-game losing streak to Co-Lin and set up a huge showdown with second-ranked Mississippi Gulf Coast in Decatur next week.
“Both teams played well tonight, especially on the defensive end, and we fortunately came up with the win,” East Central head coach Ken Karcher said. “Offensively, our guys did a great job blocking down field, and we feel like we have two really good backs that complement each other and work well.”
East Central took an early 3-0 on the first of three Robens Beauplan field goals from 30 yards out to go up 3-0 with 9:22 left in the first quarter.
Co-Lin took a 6-3 lead on Drexlan Allen’s 9-yard touchdown run with 1:49 left in the opening quarter.
On East Central’s first-drive of the second quarter, Beauplan connected on a 20-yard field goal to tie the game at 6-6 with 12:37 left in the second quarter. Co-Lin scored with 2:21 left in the first half on a Lakenith Thompson 1-yard run to go up 12-6.
Beauplan connected on his third field as time expired in the first half from 27 yards out to cut the Co-Lin lead to 12-9 at intermission.
East Central got the ball to start the second half and successfully converted a fake punt on fourth down as Elijah Keyes took the snap and busted up the middle for 15 yards on a fourth-and-4.
On the next play, Warrior quarterback Holman Edwards connected with Jaylen Zachery from 41 yards out to give East Central a 16-12 advantage with 12:29 left in the third quarter.
The Warriors extended the lead on a Qualls 2-yard touchdown run with 12:31 left in the fourth quarter to go up 23-12.
Co-Lin blocked a field goal, and Tyrus Wheat scooped and score from 78 yards out to cut the East Central lead to 23-18 with 1:26 left in the game. East Central’s Za’Darius Mitchell recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal the win.
The Warrior defense held the Wolves to 300 yards of offense, 4-for-12 on third down and sacked quarterback Danny Clark three times.
“Tonight, they did what we needed to do as a group,” Karcher said. “The defense has played well all year, and we play hard every play, and if you do that in all three phases, you’ll have a chance in every game.”
Martin finished the night with 216 yards on 23 carries to lead the Warriors. Qualls added 53 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown.
“Just a total team effort tonight,” Martin said. “Offensive line was great tonight blocking. Me and Qualls are a great duo because we work well, and he’s taught me so much, and I praise him a lot. Defense was great tonight and are the best in the country. Great win for us tonight, and it makes us work harder down the road.”
Clark led the Co-Lin offense with 130 yards passing, while Allen added 79 yards rushing on eight carries for the Wolves (3-3, 1-2).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.