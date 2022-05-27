PEARL — The 14-year drought is over for East Central.
Behind three big innings, the Hornets got past Neshoba Central 7-3 to sweep the series and claim the MHSAA Class 5A baseball state championship Thursday evening at Trustmark Park.
It’s the Hornets’ (28-6) third state title in school history and first since 2008.
“It means so much. The last 10 years we’ve made it to South State four times, and we haven’t been able to get over the hump, and to finally to do that is huge, and these kids wanted it real badly,” East Central coach Michael Long said. “We kept getting big hits when we needed them tonight. We had senior leaders step up in key situations tonight, and they came through.”
East Central took an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a pair of RBI singles by Southern Miss commit T.J. Dunsford and Carson Ryder.
Neshoba Central cut the lead in half to 2-1 in the bottom of the inning on a RBI single by Demarkez West.
The big inning for the Hornets was the fourth, as they plated three runs to extend their lead to 5-1 highlighted by a two-run triple to deep right by Mississippi State commit Hollis Porter. The other run came off an error.
Porter was named the series’ Most Valuable Player.
“They pitched me good the first two at-bats, and then finally I ran into one and put a pretty good swing on it,” Porter said. “We were hunting fast balls all night and were able to run a bunch of hits together, and those were huge. This is a really big deal with me being a senior; it’s big for our community and a dream come true.”
Andrew Marble (10-2) got the win on the moumd for East Central, tossing six innings and allowing five hits, one run and three walks and striking out five batters.
Nate Trochessett had two hits for the Hornets.
“We’re proud of our program and what it’s become, and we’re always deep in the playoffs,” Long said. “To finally get over the hump and finish the deal is huge for us.”
West had two hits to lead Neshoba Central (29-7), including a two-run triple in the seventh to cut the East Central lead to 7-3. Reid Hall (4-1) took the loss on the mound for the Rockets.
“We gave ourselves chances throughout the game but couldn’t get out of situations. They got some big hits,” Neshoba Central coach Jonathan Jones said. “Our guys fought to the end, and I couldn’t be more proud.”
