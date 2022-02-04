For Meridian High School baseball coach Eddie Easley, progress has been the most important measurement since being hired in the summer of 2018.
The Wildcats went 5-22 his first season in 2019, followed by a 4-5 COVID season in 2020. Last year, Meridian finished 12-15, giving the team its most wins since 2010. Now, Easley is hoping a returning core — highlighted by a strong sophomore class — will help the team take the next step of making the MHSAA Class 6A postseason.
“I’ve been most impressed with our academic growth,” said Easley, citing a team-average 3.1 GPA and an increase of players taking the ACT. “We have a high score of 24 on the ACT, and another kid got a 20, so we’re pushing that as much as we can. I feel like, overall, we have a better group of young men out there.”
Senior center fielder and pitcher Chris Matthews, an Enterprise State Community College (Enterprise, Alabama) signee, has seen the progress over the past four years firsthand and said he feels better about this year’s team than any of his prior years’ squads.
“I feel like the chemistry we have is really good,” Matthews said. “Last year, everyone was kind of getting to know each other, but this year we’re really close.”
Teammate Peryn Bland, a sophomore pitcher and shortstop, agreed with Matthews about the camaraderie and said it’s a big reason he has high hopes for 2022.
“I feel very confident in our team,” Bland said. “We have good chemistry and talent, we just have to put it together during games. We’ve played with each other a long time, and most of us play together both inside and outside of school. We also hang out a lot.”
The potential of the team will ultimately come down to how willing the players are to work beyond school practices, Easley said.
“It’s whatever they choose to continue to put in and all the extra things they’re doing on the weekend as far as travel ball and showcases,” Easley said. “We have a good 10th-grade group, and they’re playing all over the country right now, so the more baseball they play, the better they’ll get. The sky is the limit, they just have to keep putting the work in.”
Matthews didn’t mince words when discussing the team’s potential, saying he feels like Meridian has the talent to go all the way.
“The guys on the team work hard day in and day out,” Matthews said. “Everyone respects each other on the team and knows their positions.”
Reaching their goals won’t be easy, though, as Meridian’s schedule consists of both strong local teams and Region 5-6A opponents Brandon, Oak Grove and Petal.
“We dropped George County and added Brandon (in our region),” Easley said. “Winning a district game last year in beating George County 10-0 showed us it can be done. It was our first district win since 2014, so our kids kind of know what it takes now and are looking forward to it. We know we have to be competitive, but you just have to win two games to get into the playoffs, and that’s our goal, to get into the playoffs.”
Beating George County was a major step, Matthews said, and he hopes it translates into more Region 5-6A wins this spring.
“It was really big,” Matthews said. “We knew we could win that game going in, and as the game progressed we just stayed focused. It was just a great win for our team.”
As stout as their division is, Bland said he’s confident his team can go toe-to-toe with Oak Grove, Brandon and Petal.
“I think we have the same amount of talent, it just comes down to if we do the little things right like throwing strikes, bunting and stuff like that,” Bland said. “We have to be able to play all seven innings, limits errors, get bunts down when needed, strike them out and limit strikeouts.”
