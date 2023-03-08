RIDGELAND — Lamar School couldn’t have asked for a better start.
And the Raiders never looked back.
They scored five runs in the top of the first inning and took the game from there as the Raiders got past St. Andrew’s 14-4 at Burkett-Cummings Field on Tuesday.
Lamar School has now a four straight wins over the Saints.
“Offense really did well hitting in clutch situations today and had really good two-strike approaches. We were seeing the ball really well tonight and hopefully that trend continues,” said Lamar School coach Robert Westbrook. “We had people on base and in scoring position and were able to find a way to get them in.”
Lamar jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning scoring three runs off two St. Andrew’s fielding errors and a two-run single by Wyatt Bond.
After St. Andrew’s cut the Raider lead down to 5-2 in the bottom of the first the Raiders responded with two more runs in the second and third to extend the lead out to 9-2.
Lamar scored in every inning but the fifth, and eight of the nine batters in the lineup scored a run and recorded at least one hit.
Ty Wiggins (2-1) got the win on the mound for the Raiders going 3 1/3 innings allowing five hits, four runs (three earned), walked five and struck out three.
“We competed really well on the mound, but worked from behind in the count too much for my liking,” Westbrook said. “We played solid defense and relief pitching did well to seal the win.”
Bond had four hits with three RBI’s and two runs scored to lead Lamar offensively. Jackson Whitcomb, Ty Herrington, Wiggins and Lawson Goodman all had two hits for the Raiders (5-4).
“I was seeing the ball well. Making my approach and stay ahead in the count and hitting in the ball early in the count and good things will happen,” Bond said. “We started the year slow, but we’re really starting to click on offense and getting the bats going. We’re feeding off good pitching and defense and it’s carried over to hitting. Good win on the road against a good team.”
Rolan Fanning had two hits to lead St. Andrew’s (4-5). Stone Myrick (0-1) took the loss on the mound for the Saints.
“We played them first game of the season and neither team played well, but tonight they were a different team. They were the better team,” said St. Andrew’s coach Mark Fanning. “Last two games we’ve been down big in the first three innings and we’ve got a good offense, but can’t keep fighting behind big deficits. We got to pitch better and play better defense before division play starts.”
