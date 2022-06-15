A practice round was available at Laurel Country Club Thursday, June 9, ahead of the 2022 Mississippi Women’s State Amateur this past weekend.
Bailey resident Pam Posey opted instead to do a practice round at Northwood Country Club a week before the event, and Billy Pomeroy, Northwood’s general manager, spotted Posey on one of the holes as he was riding around.
“He gave me some really good tips,” Posey said. “With the tips he gave me, plus doing my practice round a week earlier, I felt more prepared for the tournament not having to play four days straight in this heat.”
That decision proved to be correct not just in foresight but in hindsight, as Posey finished No. 1 in the state amateur’s Regular Division, shooting 248 in the three-day tournament and finishing with an eight-stroke lead over No. 2 finisher Angela Peterson of Madison.
“It felt good,” Posey said. “They had a medalist for each division, and since I was a Super Senior and had the lowest score on the first day I got a medalist prize for that, too. Obviously, I was excited and surprised. That made me feel special.”
Posey described Laurel Country Club as a beautiful course with every hole being tree-lined, but also a challenging course with sloped fairways and small, elevated greens.
“You have to be really focused on every shot,” Posey explained. “Friday went OK — I didn’t feel very comfortable putting so I didn’t putt as well as I would have liked.”
She finished the first day atop the leaderboard at 83, and Posey had her best round Saturday, shooting an 81 to remain at the No. 1 position going into Sunday’s final round.
“I felt pretty comfortable Saturday and was getting more confident, and then we had a two-hour rain delay,” Posey said. “They called us in at just the right time.”
While a delay might throw some golfers off, Posey said the break refreshed her, especially since she spent the time socializing with the other golfers, both in the Regular and Championship divisions. She finished her Saturday round and then shot an 84 Sunday to win the division.
“I think I had eight straight pars (Sunday) before I made a bad shot and then lost focused,” Posey said. “Toward the end, even though I was hitting some good shots and feeling OK, I just kind of fizzled out. It’s a tough course.”
Southern Miss women’s golf coach Lucy Burke won the Championship Division, shooting 226 over three days, and Posey said Burke and the other young golfers made her feel good about the future of women’s golf in Mississippi, especially after getting to know them over the weekend.
“We have several young Mississippi golfers, high school and college age, who are just fantastic,” Posey said. “For so long we were looking for young golfers to come play, and Mississippi is doing well to grow the game. Our young girls are getting good instructions and are coming out ready to play and succeed. They’re sweet girls, and I’m amazed at how prepared and mature they can be.”
Overall, Posey said she was impressed by the work of Laurel Country Club PGA Head Professional Jim Dorman and his entire staff, as well as the MGA , for running a first-class tournament.
“The staff welcomed us, and they were happy we were there — and it’s not like that at some places,” Posey said with a chuckle. “The MGA staff does so much work and took care of us with water, ice and snacks. I just appreciate everything they do.”
Full results from the Women's State Amateur can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.