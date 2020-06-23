Will Carpenter said this has been one of their better years.
On Tuesday morning, the Downtown Optimist Club of Meridian conducted the third and final session of its annual junior golf program at Briarwood Country Club, where kids from a wide range of ages and skill levels received instruction from pros and other local golfers.
Carpenter, one of the DTOC’s junior golf chairs, said the sessions averaged around 30 participants, which is roughly 10 more than usual. He attributes the spike to a desire from kids to be active again after spending so much time indoors over the past few months during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re not 100% sure, but we feel like they’re ready to get out of the house,” Carpenter said. “A lot of other (youth sports) programs, not all of them but a good number of them, have been canceled, so between that and word-of-mouth are the two main reasons. The kids are happy to be here.”
The junior golf program was questionable to take place, Carpenter said, in the wake of the coronavirus and other local youth sports being called off. While the DTOC was delayed in deciding whether it would happen, Carpenter is glad it did.
“We didn’t know until a week before the first day we announced it because we had to wait until the last minute to see how everything unfolded,” he said. “There was some concern that we wouldn’t be able to have it, but we were able to.”
The program, which also took place June 16 and 18, was free for children ages 7-18. Carpenter said the emphasis for younger players was on instilling a love for the game, while the focus for older players was on technique. Participants were split into groups and played up to nine holes, receiving instruction along the way.
Connor McNeill, a 12-year-old Meridian resident, said he enjoyed the opportunity to be with others and improve his game.
“I just love being out with my friends, being able to come out and play a beautiful sport and be able to play on this beautiful course,” McNeill said. “It’s amazing because you just want to get better every day and try to become the best.”
DTOC member and golf instructor Anthony Thomas said it’s great to see so much youth involvement in the sport, and he hopes the program continues to grow.
“With everything going on in the world, I’m just glad and blessed we’re able to do something,” Thomas said. “I just like it because I wish I would’ve played as a young kid, so it’s good to see them out here getting early exposure at such a young age.”
