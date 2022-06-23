Seven-year-old Liam Carpenter listened to his instructors, took a swing and sent a line drive down the fairway Thursday morning at Briarwood Country Club.
“Keep my head down and don’t swing as hard, because the club does most of the work,” said Carpenter, repeating what he was told.
It’s Carpenter’s second year to participate in the Downtown Optimist Club’s junior golf clinic, which takes place annually in June for children ages 7 through high school. Children interested in learning about golf or improving their skills can take part in a nine-hole exhibition and receive coaching by Downtown Optimist volunteers free of charge.
“It’s good to see some of these kids who have come back from previous years and see the progression that they’ve made,” said Will Carpenter, Downtown Optimist Club junior golf chairman and Liam Carpenter’s father. “As always, we like to see them having a good time, which they are. They’re making some good shots, making friends and having fun.”
Liam Carpenter said hitting the ball and being outside are his favorite things about golf — as well as golfing with his father, whether it’s at the junior golf clinic or one on one.
“It’s fun,” Liam Carpenter said. “I’ve never beaten him before — maybe I will (at some point).”
Will Carpenter said he’s noticed improvements in his son’s game, which is one of the most rewarding parts of golfing with him.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Will Carpenter said. “Of course, we play some together, and watching him progress is a neat thing.”
Bradley Boles, 8, is also participating in the junior golf clinic for the second straight year.
“I think golf is going to be my sport,” Boles explained.
He said he enjoys taking good swings and hitting the ball in the hole, and he makes sure to take to heart what his instructors tell him, even if it has nothing to do with swinging the club.
“When you put the tee in the ground, you have to use the ball to help,” said Boles, referring to holding the ball on top of the tee before placing it.
There will be two more clinics June 28 and 30 at Briarwood, with registration beginning at 8 a.m., play starting at 8:10 a.m. and concluding at approximately 10:30 a.m. There is no cost, and if a junior golfer doesn’t have clubs, they will be provided.
“We’re trying to teach fundamentals and how to enjoy the game and how much fun it is to play with your peers,” Will Carpenter said. “The kids are all roughly the same age and same skillset, and if we can give them some tips along the way, that’s good, too.”
