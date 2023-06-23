Meridian’s Downtown Optimist Club has held its Junior Golf events for nearly 50 years, and DTOC Junior Golf is back in Meridian. The DTOC held the first two days of the no-expense Junior Golf events at Briarwood Golf Club, which the DTOC is allowed to use free of charge for the events, and DTOC member Will Carpenter of Trustmark Bank said both days were successful.
“Our focus is youth and youth activities, so it fits what we’re trying to do in giving kids an opportunity to get out and play golf with kids their age,” Carpenter said. “Some of them, we’re putting a golf club in their hands for the first time, and we do support other groups at home from our area that support youth and youth activities. But, in this case along with our t-ball program, we get to do it a little more hands-on.”
DTOC members serve as volunteer coaches for the age 7-18 kids, and the DTOC provides golf clubs for young athletes that don’t have their own set of clubs. Carpenter said the club puts on Junior Golf because it allows kids to get exercise while playing outside with kids their age.
“A lot of them are learning a new sport,” Carpenter said. “Some of them have played golf before, but they’ve played with their grandfather or something like that. This gives them a chance to play in groups of four or five or more kids that are their age, their skill set, and they can really enjoy it. A lot of the fun of golf is interacting with others, so we’re glad to provide that.”
Carpenter said the DTOC expects 20-25 kids to show up to each of the two remaining Junior Golf days, though attendance during the first week was on the low end of that range. He also invited any child to come out to Briarwood at 8 a.m. to play for free on Tuesday and Thursday of this upcoming week. Each event is expected to end by 10:30 a.m.
Collared shirts and either tennis or golf shoes are required for participation, and sunscreen is highly recommended. More information and both registration and waiver forms are available at dtoc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.