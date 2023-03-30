John Douglass, who was planning to be Northeast Lauderdale’s next offensive coordinator, was named the Trojans’ new head football coach Thursday.
Douglass was initially set to join coach Dillon Mitchell’s staff at Northeast and is now replacing Mitchell, who took the head football coaching job at Choctaw County High School last week after spending one season as Northeast’s head coach.
“We’re very excited,” Northeast Athletic Director Lewis Lightsey said at a press conference. “It was wonderful timing on our part that we were able to get such a great coach in such a short amount of time. His wife is here with us, and his family is right here, so it just makes a lot of sense for Northeast especially, and I think for coach Douglass as well.”
The veteran coach played for Meridian High School’s 1985 state championship football team as an offensive lineman before graduating in 1987. He went on to coach at Meridian as an assistant in 1993 and 1994 before becoming coach of the Trojans in 2018, when he led Northeast to a 7-5 record.
Then, Douglass left Northeast for his dream job as head coach at Meridian. He coached the Wildcats from the 2019 season through the 2022 season before stepping down as head coach in November, which he said he did because he did not believe the Wildcats’ program made the progress he had hoped for or that the school deserves.
Douglass led Meridian to a 4-5 record in 2022, and the Wildcats never made a playoff appearance under his leadership. He said he explored opportunities outside of coaching after stepping down at Meridian, but he found that he still had a desire to coach football.
“It’s a funny thing, if you haven’t made the move out (of coaching) after 10 years or so, I like to call them lifers,” Douglass said. “This was my opportunity to coach. So, I just felt like it was where I needed to be, and coaching was what I needed to be doing.”
Douglass will take over a Trojans squad that finished 4-6 last season. Lightsey said Douglass will bring an exciting brand of offense to Northeast, as well as the charisma to recruit kids and make them listen to him.
“We kind of started this past season with the kids learning and growing,” Lightsey said. “We were really young, and coach Mitchell left us in a better position than he started, so we’re very thankful for that.”
One of the reasons Douglass was drawn back to Northeast Lauderdale was because his wife, Angie, is a teacher at the school. He also lives nearby, and has a young son who he said will likely attend Northeast.
“A lot of things that seemed like they made a lot of sense, and it was a chance for me to continue to coach,” Douglass said.
Douglass is already looking at game film from last season and evaluating his returning players. He said he wants his Trojans to run the football, block and tackle consistently, and be physical on both sides of the ball.
“We’ve just got to get to work and be sure that we’re improving each and every day, and we’re becoming better individuals and a better team collectively,” Douglass said.
