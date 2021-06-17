District 5's Eli Huebner (8), of Lamar, accepts his silver medal from Eddie Lofton, the All-Star baseball commissioner for State Games of Mississippi, after their game against District 1 in the championship round Thursday, June 17, 2021. District 1 won 16-1.
Drew Kerekes / The Meridian Star
District 5's Colson Thompson, of Clarkdale, delivers a pitch during their game against District 1 in the championship round Thursday, June 17, 2021. District 1 won 16-1.
Drew Kerekes / The Meridian Star
District 5 finishes as runner-up in State Games All-Star baseball tournament
By Drew Kerekes
dkerekes@themeridianstar.com
Lamar senior infielder Eli Huebner was grateful for the opportunity, even if it didn’t end like he would have hoped.
Huebner had District 5’s lone RBI in a 16-1 loss to District 1 in Thursday night’s championship round of the State Games of Mississippi’s All-Star baseball tournament at Meridian Community College. One of several local players to make District 5’s roster, Huebner said the experience wasn’t just about baseball but about what he could experience as a future college athlete.
“It was definitely life-changing,” Huebner said. “I’m beginning to understand what college is really about and what our schedule may be like and what living in the dorms feels like.”
District 5’s Jackson Parker, of West Lauderdale, connects on a pitch during its game against District 3 in the State Games of Mississippi’s All-Star baseball tournament Wednesday at Meridian Community College. District 5 won 11-4.
District 5’s Connor Pittman, of Wayne County, delivers a pitch during its game against District 3 in the State Games of Mississippi’s All-Star baseball tournament Wednesday at Meridian Community College. District 5 won 11-4.
District 5’s Houston Wedgeworth, of Clarkdale, watches a ball sail into the outfield from his position at third base during its game against District 3 in the State Games of Mississippi’s All-Star baseball tournament Wednesday at Meridian Community College. District 5 won 11-4.
District 5’s Eli Huebner, of Lamar, sprints back to first to avoid being picked off during its game against District 3 in the State Games of Mississippi’s All-Star baseball tournament Wednesday at Meridian Community College. District 5 won 11-4.
District 5's John Carter Kennedy, of Enterprise, stretches to catch the throw and get the force out at first during their State Games of Mississippi All-Star baseball game against District 7 Thursday, June 17, 2021.
District 5's Cal Culpepper, of Clarkdale, positions himself in shallow left field to catch a popup during their State Games of Mississippi All-Star baseball game against District 7 Thursday, June 17, 2021.
District 5's Trace Roy, of Enterprise, follows through on his swing during their State Games of Mississippi All-Star baseball game against District 7 Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Drew Kerekes / The Meridian Star
District 5 won its contests Tuesday and Wednesday but dropped Thursday’s game against District 7. Despite Thursday’s loss, District 5 still won its pool, setting up the gold medal game against District 1 Thursday evening.
After winning the gold last year, District 5 was hoping to defend its State Games All-Star baseball championship and had eight area players make the team: Cal Culpepper, Houston Wedgeworth, Walker Swearingen and Colson Thompson from Clarkdale, Jackson Parker from West Lauderdale and Trace Roy and John Carter Kennedy from Enterprise, in addition to Huebner.
“It was great,” said Chandler Blakeney, assistant baseball coach at Clarkdale and one of District 5’s coaches. “We had a great group. I got a chance to coach four of our Clarkdale guys, and we had a lot of local guys around here, so it was a lot of fun. I thought they played hard. It didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to, but it was a fun week for us.”
Getting the chance to coach so many talented players was both enjoyable and educational for Blakeney.
“I volunteered to do this because I like being around these high-caliber players, and I enjoy being around guys like these,” Blakeney said. “I feel like it makes me better as a coach, and it’s good for the guys to play against these other high-caliber players and see competition like this.”
One of the main things Huebner said he’ll take away from the experience is the camaraderie he developed with the other District 5 players.
“We learned a lot about each other and who we are as baseball players and came to understand that life is about more than baseball,” Huebner said.
