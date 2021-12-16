Enterprise’s Derryon Gray entered the season at more than 900 career points, and after taking time in the offseason to improve his shot, he felt chances were good he could reach the 1,000 career mark quickly.
It took just 11 games, as a 12-point performance Dec. 7 at Richton put him at 1,002 points on his career, a threshold Gray said was both exciting and relieving to reach.
“I wasn’t sure which game it would be until the night before (Richton) when Coach told me I was only 10 points away,” Gray recalled.
When Bulldogs head coach Justin Sollie informed Gray how close he was, Gray said he felt like Richton was a realistic game for him to finally reach the millennium mark — and when he did, he made sure to remind Sollie.
“When I scored my 10th point, I pointed at Coach and put up a one and three zeroes with my fingers,” Gray said.
It’s the second time in as many seasons that Enterprise has had one of its players reach the 1,000 career point mark, as Eli Mabry scored his 1,000th point in the Bulldogs’ final regular-season game last winter. Sollie said both Mabry and Gray’s accomplishments are a microcosm of the team’s upward trajectory, as the Bulldogs entered Friday’s game at Sebastopol with a 10-4 record, their best start to a season in quite some time.
“It’s great,” Sollie said. “This is my fifth year as the head coach, and just seeing the progress guys have made year in and year out and culminating in that the last two years. It hasn’t been good coaching, it’s been good talent, talent that has grown and gotten better every year. Eli and Derryon are a big part of why the program is heading in the direction it’s heading.”
While 1,000 points was on Gray’s mind before games, he said he was able to focus on each individual game once the ball tipped off and wasn’t too worried about the achievement during contests. After the Richton game, though, he admitted he was glad to have gotten it out of the way.
“It felt like a big burden was off my back,” Gray said. “I didn’t have to worry about it anymore, and I could just play my game.”
For Sollie, seeing Gray grow as a player and leader has been just as fun as seeing him score 1,000 career points.
“Early on, he started as a freshman and was just faster and a good finisher,” Sollie said. “The last couple of years as he’s grown and gotten bigger, he’s not just a finisher. He’s gotten much better at defense, and he’s developed a much better jumper here, especially this past year after working over the summer. He’s also more of a leader.”
Becoming a more complete player was a focal point for Gray ahead of his senior year, and he said it’s rewarding to see himself become more flexible, though he’s not ready to say he’s done growing as a player.
“I used to be a straight layup-type guy, but now I’m more of a perimeter shooter who can pull up anywhere,” Gray said. “I’m satisfied, but not all the way because I have bigger goals than just getting to 1,000 points.”
Those goals include a divisional title and deep run in the playoffs, and Gray said the success the Bulldogs have had so far is due to the maturity of the players.
“We know what it takes to win,” Gray said. “We’re more athletic, and we have guys who know how to play the game.”
With the potential of this year’s team in mind, Gray said he wanted to take a more active role as a leader both vocally and by example.
“I think the change starts with me, that nothing will start unless I start it because I’m the oldest and the team captain,” Gray said. “I enjoy it. It gives me more of a reason to play, because I’m not just playing for myself but everyone else, too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.