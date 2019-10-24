ENTERPRISE — When Enterprise needed a stop, John Campbell answered the call. Twice.
With a chance to tie the game, on third-and 22 at the opposing 45-yard line, Bay Springs quarterback Adrian Cole took the snap and was looking for a receiver deep when Campbell busted through the offensive line and sacked Cole for an 8-yard loss and an ensuing punt.
When Bay Springs got the ball back with another opportunity to even the contest, Campbell sprinted past would-be blockers and dragged down Cole on third and 10 at his own 19. After Bay Springs failed to convert on fourth down, and Enterprise took over at the 9, Kristian Milsap scored his fourth rushing touchdown of the night to seal a 36-22 Region 5-2A victory Thursday and clinch a home playoff game for the first time in 11 years.
“Coach called a blitz, and I just knew as soon as I got on that line that there was no one there,” Campbell said of his second sack. “That play was huge for us.”
Enterprise’s defense made the stops when it needed to, and the ground game helped guide the team to its second-highest offensive scoring total of the season with 346 yards, 203 of them coming courtesy of Milsap on 25 carries. Campbell also ran for 77 yards on 15 carries.
“It’s not just big for the kids, it’s big for the fans, especially after the year we had last year.” Enterprise head coach Kelly Jimmerson said of the win and a home playoff game. “It’s hard to put into words what this means.”
Four consecutive touchdowns to start the game and five lead changes in the first half made for a back-and-forth contest through the first 24 minutes. Milsap ran in his first touchdown from 11 yards out to cap off a 13-play, 65-yard drive on the game’s first possession. Bay Springs needed only two plays to take the lead after Tyrick Jones dashed 60 yards for the score, and the converted two-point attempt gave it an 8-7 advantage in the first quarter.
Enterprise (8-1, 3-1) answered with another long scoring drive, this time for 75 yards on 11 plays that ended with a 6-yard run by Milsap to take back the lead 14-8, but Bay Springs (8-2, 2-2) came right back with a 9-yard quarterback keeper by Cole to go ahead 16-14.
An intentional grounding penalty called on a Derryon Gray throw stalled Enterprise’s next drive, forcing them to punt and giving Bay Springs the chance to build on its slim lead before halftime. But on first-and 10 at the 28, a rolling out Cole threw an interception to Ethan Baxley, who brought the ball back to his own 42 with 1:34 left in the half. With the aid of Milsap, Campbell and Ridge Kidd, Enterprise ran the ball down to the 2-yard line, where Milsap fumbled with eight seconds left. With the ball recovered by Enterprise, devoid of a timeout, its 11 players on the field hustled back to the line and got set before Milsap powered up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown as the clock expired to take a 22-16 lead at the break.
“Our kids had enough poise to get back up really quickly, snap it, and boom, we punched it in,” Jimmerson said. “That set the tone for the second half. If we go into the half down, who knows, they get the ball coming back out, but we punched it in right there. That was a huge play, but the interception set it off.”
Enterprise had taken the lead and didn’t relinquish it again. Bay Springs got the ball to start the second half but went three-and-out and punted for first the time all game. That stop gave Enterprise an opening to extended its slim margin, and it did when Derryon Gray ran an 8-yard QB keeper for a touchdown to make it 30-16. It was Gray’s only rushing attempt, as he failed to complete a pass on three attempts.
After a 41-yard touchdown pass by Cole on fourth and 8 to get Bay Springs within eight, Gray was picked off on Enterprise’s next drive trying to throw away a pass while getting dragged down. The interception, caught by Anthony Newell, was returned for a touchdown, but a penalty put the spot of the ball back where it was first turned over the Enterprise 44. Despite great starting field position, Bay Springs upped its passing game, which gave way for Campbell’s crucial sacks.
“We had a tough loss to Taylorsville last week, but we came back and secured a home playoff game,” Campbell said. “This feels good.”
Bay Springs benefited from good starting field position all game, starting its drives at an average of the 40-yard line. Cole finished 9-for-15 for 84 yards, Marcus Ruffin caught seven passes for 44 yards and Jones had 93 rushing yards on 11 carries.
“I’m at a loss for words right now about how proud I am of our kids,” Jimmerson said. “Our offensive line dominated that ball game up front. They are the ones that opened up those holes, and Milsap, Kidd and Campbell had the vision to pop through. A tremendous job.”
Enterprise travels to Puckett (5-5, 1-3) next week for its regular season finale.
