It was a pedestrian night for the Lamar offense, but the Raiders’ defense more than made up for it in a 30-0 win against Park Place Christian Friday at Lamar.
The Raiders held the Crusaders to 0 net rushing yards and just 93 yards through the air en route to the shutout. Lamar, meanwhile, had three rushing touchdowns and a long touchdown reception by standout Jacob Partridge, which was just enough production when the defense was so dominant.
“Our defense shut out Leake (Academy) the last two quarters of last week and then had the shutout tonight, and that was the highlight of our game,” Lamar head coach Mac Barnes said. “We did not play well offensively tonight. I thought they had a really good game plan, and I thought their kids played really hard. We were obviously expected to win the game, and it was very slow. They took away some things, and I still tried to run them, which is not very smart.”
The game was scoreless through the first quarter before Lamar scored with 11:14 remaining in the second quarter on a 3-yard run by quarterback Will Morris. The Raiders made it 14-0 just before the half after Daulton Nelson punched it in from 1 yard out with 42 seconds left in the frame.
Lamar scored twice in the third quarter, as Nelson got his second touchdown on a 2-yard run and Partridge caught a 57-yard scoring pass from Morris with 2:11 remaining in the frame. The PAT failed following Partridge’s touchdown, and the Raiders led 27-0 through three.
Lamar managed 108 yards on the ground, 65 of which came courtesy of Nelson, who finished with 10 carries on the night. Morris ran five times for 32 yards, and Brandrick Thomas tallied 23 yards on two rushes.
Morris was 13 of 23 in passing for 173 yards and a touchdown, and Partridge finished with 163 yards on seven catches.
The Raiders got their final points with 5:57 left in the fourth quarter as Zagar Cooper hit a 34-yard field goal, but that wasn’t Cooper’s only contribution in the kicking game. He had several touchbacks on kickoffs and was able to keep the Crusaders out of good field position with several of his punts. One of those came with 4:56 left in the first quarter following a three-and-out by Lamar in its own red zone. A booming punt by Cooper and a strong Lamar bounce off the punt put Park Place on its own 22.
Senior defensive end Evan Dirksen said Cooper’s ability to flip field position and take the return game away from opponents on kickoffs is a big boost for the defense.
“That’s insane,” Dirksen said. “Whenever you see that, and you’re sitting on the sidelines knowing you’re about to have to go in there and fight for those yards, you see him kick it with all he’s got, and it goes almost 90 yards. That’s a huge relief knowing you have that extra ground. You still have to give it all you’ve got, but knowing you have that safety zone is big.”
Barnes said he thinks Cooper can get even better as a kicker since Cooper is only a sophomore.
“I’m telling you what, his kicking… I’m the worst in the world in figuring out who can play college ball, but Zagar has a really strong leg,” Barnes said. “He just punched through that field goal, and it had 15, 20 yards more to it. For the first time, I don’t go for it near as much on fourth down, because he can turn the field. I thought his punt was a big key in that early part of the game.”
Lamar (4-1, 2-0) will host Jackson Prep next week before traveling to Simpson Academy for its next MAIS District 5-2A contest Sept. 27.
“We seemed to come through tonight without many injuries, and we may get a couple of people back next week that have been out,” Barnes said. “We just need a little spark offensively. As good as the defense has played the last six quarters, we haven’t played as well offensively (in that span).”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.