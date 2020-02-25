SCOOBA — Truth Taylor hit a 3-pointer for the Mississippi Gulf Coast women’s basketball team with 1:35 to play to keep Tuesday’s MACJC Tournament first-round matchup with East Mississippi a one-point game.
Leading 49-47 and trying to wind down the clock, the Lady Lions’ Maddie Riley hauled in a pass from Ja’Mia Hollings and scored her first bucket to put EMCC back up by four with less than a minute to go.
After a jump ball was called under the basket on the other end with 36 seconds left, the inbounds pass by the Lady Bulldogs was stolen by Riley, prompting Gulf Coast to foul and send its opponent to the free-throw line.
Hollings converted on both of her shots to seal a 53-47 victory and advance the Lady Lions to the MACJC Tournament semifinals against Southwest Mississippi Wednesday.
“We’ve gone this far. We’re not going to go through the division 12-0 and sit there at 21-2 and it be a joke that we lose out our first tournament game at home,” EMCC head coach Sharon Thompson said. “We were going to find a way to win this game.”
The Lady Lions finished with their third-lowest scoring total of the season and second-lowest in a win in picking up their 17th-straight victory. They also allowed their sixth-lowest scoring total of the year. They shot 31 percent from the floor (19-for-61), 16 percent on 3-pointers (3-for-19) and 55 percent at the line (12-for-22), all significantly down from their season averages of 42, 29 and 66 percent respectively.
Tye Metcalf scored a team-high 14 points on 6 of 14 shooting for East Mississippi (22-2). Taylor Lattimore, the Lady Lions’ leading 3-pointer, went 0-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 11 points on 4 of 13 shooting. Regular-season scoring leader Hollings added just eight points on 2 of 10 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds.
“I know we can shoot the ball. Offensively it wasn’t bad, we just didn’t make shots,” Thompson said. “We had looks with our offense, we just couldn’t make shots tonight.”
On the defensive side of the ball, EMCC had to deal with the 6-foot-5, Mississippi State transfer Daphane White, who powered the inside game for Gulf Coast (16-7) and led a 28-14 advantage on points in the paint. White ended with a game-high 18 points on 8 of 14 shooting and blocked three shots.
“She wore us out. We tried to switch it up and give her some different matchups on defense,” Thompson said. “We got some tips on the ball where we were able to come up with the steal. We just tried to give her some different looks on defense.”
The Lady Bulldogs took an early 9-4 lead on a 7-0 run in the opening quarter before the Lady Lions strung together 10 consecutive points to lead 14-9 heading into the second. Gulf Coast tied the game at 18 apiece with 5:41 to play in the first half, which Metcalf answered with a jumpshot and coast-to-coast layup on back-to-back possessions. Topazia Hawkins nailed a corner 3 for her squad’s first made shot from the perimeter to help give East Mississippi a 25-24 edge at intermission.
White was 5-for-7 in the first half with 10 points, while the Lady Lions were 32 percent from the field.
“Once we saw how the game was going, our theme for the game at halftime was just to find a way,” Thompson said. “When we’re struggling to make shots, just find a way to win the game.”
The two teams traded leads five times in the second half, and the contest was tied on six occasions. White picked up her third foul with 4:11 left in the third quarter and sat out the rest of the frame, but EMCC only managed as much as a two-point advantage. With the game tied 44-44 with 4:10 to play in regulation, Tia Daniels drove the lane and scored a bucket, and Hollings followed with a basket to give the Lady Lions a four-point lead.
A steal by Riley with two and a half minutes left led to a free throw by Lattimore to put East Mississippi up by five, its largest lead of the second half, before Taylor drilled her 3 to keep Gulf Coast in the contest.
White was held to 3 of 7 shooting in the second half and hauled in just seven rebounds. The Lady Bulldogs shot 38 percent for the game and committed 18 turnovers, 10 in the final two periods.
“We just stayed solid on defense. We tried to do everything we could to keep Daphane off the boards,” Metcalf said. “I give all the credit to the defense. We did well on D.”
EMCC will take on Southwest Mississippi (17-7) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Scooba for a spot in the MACJC Tournament championship. The Lady Lions have not been to the conference title game since 2009.
