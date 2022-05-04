Patsy Cleveland was a member of Decatur High School’s final graduating class in 1990 before it consolidated into Newton County High School.
She and her twin sister, Betsy Harris, were members of Richard Harris’ (no relation) Class 2A state championship basketball team. Betsy Harris went on to play at Alabama and is now the women’s head basketball coach at Florida Southern. Cleveland, meanwhile, started out as a certified public accountant before eventually getting into coaching herself.
“My family has always been around basketball,” Cleveland said. “We loved to play it and watch it.”
For the past seven years, Cleveland has assisted her husband, Cory Cleveland, in coaching the girls basketball team at Newton County, which made the MHSAA Class 4A Final Four this past season. She also previously coached the middle school girls basketball team for nine years. When she learned of an opening at Noxapater earlier this year for the girls basketball head coaching position, Cleveland asked her husband about the job, since he had begun his coaching career at Noxapater.
“He said, ‘You ought to do that,’” Cleveland said. “He was there for four years and said it was a great place.”
After applying for the position, Cleveland was eventually interviewed and offered the job, which she accepted. It’s her first head coaching job at the high school level, and Cleveland will begin at Noxapater this summer ahead of the 2022-23 school year.
“I was excited, and they were excited,” Cleveland said. “It was a really good experience.”
Basketball became a passion of Cleveland’s after her twin sister started playing, and her love for the game has remained strong Cleveland’s entire life.
“I wanted to do what she did and ended up loving the game,” Cleveland said. “When I got out of school, I was actually a CPA, but after several years of doing that, I quit work to be with my children and then went back in my mid 30s. They asked me to coach junior high at Newton County, and I watched a practice and saw these girls needed someone who could teach the game and who cared, and I guess I had a passion to teach the game.”
Now, she’ll have the chance to do that at the high school level, and Cleveland hopes to help foster that same love for basketball in her players at Noxapater.
“It’s just a fun game to play, especially when you know how to,” Cleveland said. “I’m looking forward to it. When I was in junior high I had a coach who cared, and my sister was a star athlete but still took time to teach me the game. I want to give girls the opportunity to know the game and love it like I do.”
Cleveland has already run a couple of practices with Noxapater’s returning players, and she said they’re all eager to get back on the court.
“They’re excited, and I told them I was looking forward to a good season,” Cleveland said. “I’m excited to work with them.”
