Day two of the Lauderdale County Tournament was postponed to Saturday after wet weather moved through the area Thursday.
Clarkdale and West Lauderdale were scheduled to face each other Thursday, as were Southeast Lauderdale and Northeast Lauderdale, to complete the annual baseball opening event for the four Lauderdale County School District teams. Those matchups will still take place, with the Knights and Bulldogs set to play at 1 p.m. Saturday and the Tigers and Trojans squaring off at 3:30 p.m.
Up until recent years, the tournament was a weekend event that had teams playing in the span of a couple of days, but the constant threat of rain in the spring led to the schools blocking off an entire week in February so games could get made up if rain did come through. The host site rotates between the four LCSD high schools, giving each program the chance to make money off the tournament every four years.
“In the past it would’ve been hard to make up, but the last couple of years all the county coaches agreed to take the whole week to make sure it gets in,” said Shay Cooper, coach of this year’s host team, Southeast Lauderdale. “All the county schools benefit from it, and we want to make sure everyone gets their gate.”
West Lauderdale topped Southeast Lauderdale 15-11 in Tuesday’s contest, and Cooper said he hopes his team’s offensive performance is a sign of good things to come for the Tigers this year.
“We saw some good pitching from West and were able to put up some runs, so hopefully that’s something we can build on throughout the season,” Cooper said.
Knights head coach Jason Smith said he was pleased with his team’s patient approach at the plate in Tuesday’s game.
“I was proud of the offense and thought we swung the bats really well and put some pressure on our opponent,” Smith said. “I was pleased with our approach. I thought we did a good job finding some good pitches to swing at and thought we had a good game plan going in.”
Clarkdale starter Houston Wedgeworth and reliever Walker Swearingen combined to limit the Trojans to two runs in their opening game, a 3-2 Bulldogs win.
“We’re pitching really well right now,” Clarkdale head coach Scott Gibson said. “We’re scuffling a bit offensively — and we’ve noticed that in practice — but that’s something that will come around in time. We have guys who have proven they can hit in the past, we’re just not swinging it well right now. Pitching is usually ahead of the game right now, so that’s normal. We just have to keep plugging along because we know our offense will come around.”
Northeast Lauderdale assistant coach Tim Maloney said he and the other coaches were pleased with how the players competed against the Bulldogs to open their season.
“As a staff, we were really happy with our team,” Maloney said. “We played a great game against a good, experienced team. It was a 3-2 loss but it felt like we had a lot of growing steps with the young team we have.”
The Trojans’ runs came courtesy of a two-run blast by Mitchell Butler.
“That was a big momentum change for us,” Maloney said. “It’s really good having him at the plate. We feel good when he goes up there because he’s confident when he goes up there.”
Saturday’s forecast is sunny with a high of 61 degrees.
