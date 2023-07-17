After six years playing for the Meridian Wildcats, Oaklynne Daugherty will suit up for Dillard University next softball season. She signed her National Letter of Intent to play catcher for the Bleu Devils at Meridian High School on Monday.
“It means a lot to me because I’ve worked hard for pretty much my whole life, and I put myself down plenty of times but always got back up, so for me to get the opportunity today, it feels good,” Daugherty said. “I have a lot of support in this community, and they always have my back no matter what.”
Daugherty said her time at Meridian made her into who she is today, and her goal in college is to keep her head on straight and not get distracted. She said she chose Dillard, where she will study business administration, because they came to her with open arms.
“She’s been the backbone and the face of our program for six years now, and they’re not going to get a harder worker than her. She’s going to be the face of that program for the next four years. Every single day she’s going to bring energy,” Meridian coach Mark Davis said. “I think she’s going to be the spark plug that’s going to get everybody else going, and I’m just excited to follow her to see how it turns out.”
Daugherty has played center field and shortstop for the Wildcats, but Dillard recruited her for her skills behind home plate. Davis said Daugherty is a good teammate that listens to instruction from her coaches, and she will be successful at Dillard because of her drive to succeed.
“The past two years we’ve needed her at catcher, and she did it without complaining and embraced it, and was one of the best players in the district,” Davis said. “Nothing’s ever been easy for her. She’s had to work for it her entire life. She’s small. She’s undersized for a catcher, and probably her whole life she’s been told that she’s too little to do this, and here she is.”
