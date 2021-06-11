Whether they needed his arm, his glove or his defense, Cal Culpepper was a jack-of-all-trades for the Clarkdale baseball team this spring.
Culpepper, a sophomore and Southern Miss commit, batted .444 this season for the Bulldogs with a .573 on-base percentage, 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 26 RBIs and 48 runs scored. As a pitcher, Culpepper tossed 44 innings and pitched to a 2.07 earned-run average while striking out 71 opposing batters. When he wasn’t on the mound, Culpepper played shortstop for Clarkdale.
Due to his versatility and strong performance in every facet of the game, Culpepper was named the Premier Preps baseball Player of the Year.
“I know a lot of good players (who are deserving), so I feel honored to be selected,” Culpepper said.
Bulldogs head coach Scott Gibson said despite only being a sophomore, Culpepper gave the team several big performances both on the mound and in the box during big games.
“We look for that to happen more and more the next two years,” Gibson said. “As talented as Cal is, his best attribute is his willingness to work countless hours after the game. He is the guy that goes 2-for-4 in a game and heads to the cages afterward. He is never satisfied with his game. He wants so badly to lead our program over the hump and get us to Trustmark. His baseball IQ and instincts are off the charts. He sees things on the field that other high school kids don’t.”
The 2021 season was good to Culpepper and his Bulldogs teammates as Clarkdale finished with a 28-7 record and made it all the way to the MHSAA Class 3A state semifinals.
“It was overwhelming,” Culpepper said. “It was a fun ride. I’ve played here since my seventh-grade year, and I’ve never been a part of a ride like this. It was just very joyful and fun.”
The best part was experiencing the run with his teammates, Culpepper added.
“It’s fun,” Culpepper said. “I’m confident going into battle with them because I know every one of my brothers have my back.”
The Bulldogs were eliminated in the playoffs by Magee, and Culpepper said he’s already looking forward to next spring with hopes of making it past the South State round.
“Going to Trustmark (Park),” Culpepper said. “That’s the goal, getting there and winning it all.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.