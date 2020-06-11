The Downtown Optimist Club of Meridian announced Thursday the cancelation of the 2020 Crestwood T-ball season, citing a lack of registrants and concerns over safety in regard to COVID-19.
In the press release, the organization said it did not receive enough signups from children or volunteers to serve as coaches. It also pointed out the issues involved in maintaining social distancing guidelines as it pertained to on-field activities, the concession stands and spectators in the stands. All registered children will receive a full refund.
“Safe distancing is especially difficult to maintain with children of this age and concerns of the State, City and even parents made everyone cautious about preceding with these types of events,” the release said.
